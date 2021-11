On a cold night in Neyland Stadium, the Tennessee offense was anything but cold. The Vols took care of business as they raced past South Alabama 60-14 in nonconference action. “I thought our kids answered my question, who we are going to be and what we are going to be about as individuals and as a program,” Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel said. “Thought they did a great job preparing, came out, and played extremely hard early in the football game. Played assignments sound and took care of business.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO