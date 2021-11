Tommy Fury is set for a major payday when he takes on Jake Paul next month, John Fury has said.Tommy, half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson, is coached by his father John, who has said his son’s 18 December fight with YouTube star Paul represents “good business”.While Tommy Fury and Paul’s purses have not been revealed ahead of their clash in Florida, John Fury told entrepreneur Rob Moore on YouTube: “Listen, Tommy’s getting paid more money for this than some world champions.“He’s getting paid in the millions, so if we get millions for getting wet we’re gonna do it,...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO