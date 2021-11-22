Will the federal vaccine mandate create chaos during holiday travel?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Will the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate disrupt your holiday travel?

Apparently not, as over 90% of federal workers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to a U.S. official who spoke to the Associated Press anonymously on Monday.

The Biden administration has held November 22 as the deadline for federal employees to comply with getting the COVID-19 vaccine. People were only allowed to skip out if they were approved for a religious or medical exemption.

This order would get about 4 million federal employees vaccinated against COVID-19. Any concerns that people refusing to comply lead to a staffing shortage and disrupt the holidays have been averted.

Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Lisa Farbstein confirmed on Twitter that the “employee vaccine mandate will not impact holiday travel.”

Alongside TSA, the Federal Aviation Administration reports that 99% of workers have received the vaccine, and 98% of Customs and Border Protection employees are vaccinated as well.

According to CDC data from Sunday, almost 70% of the United State’s eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

The eligible population increased this month, with U.S. officials giving kids ages 5-11 years old the thumbs up for smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

People are considered fully vaccinated if they have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Now, people are booking their booster shot appointments as well. It’s an extra COVID-19 dose given at least six months from the last shot to give the immune system an extra boost in protection as vaccine effects start weaning. The U.S. recommends everyone age 18 and up to get the booster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.