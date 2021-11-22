ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Will the federal vaccine mandate create chaos during holiday travel?

By Fareeha Rehman
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hUYhR_0d3sZimd00

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Will the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate disrupt your holiday travel?

Apparently not, as over 90% of federal workers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to a U.S. official who spoke to the Associated Press anonymously on Monday.

The Biden administration has held November 22 as the deadline for federal employees to comply with getting the COVID-19 vaccine. People were only allowed to skip out if they were approved for a religious or medical exemption.

This order would get about 4 million federal employees vaccinated against COVID-19. Any concerns that people refusing to comply lead to a staffing shortage and disrupt the holidays have been averted.

Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Lisa Farbstein confirmed on Twitter that the “employee vaccine mandate will not impact holiday travel.”

Alongside TSA, the Federal Aviation Administration reports that 99% of workers have received the vaccine, and 98% of Customs and Border Protection employees are vaccinated as well.

Target stores closed on Thanksgiving for good

According to CDC data from Sunday, almost 70% of the United State’s eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

The eligible population increased this month, with U.S. officials giving kids ages 5-11 years old the thumbs up for smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

People are considered fully vaccinated if they have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Now, people are booking their booster shot appointments as well. It’s an extra COVID-19 dose given at least six months from the last shot to give the immune system an extra boost in protection as vaccine effects start weaning. The U.S. recommends everyone age 18 and up to get the booster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Federal Employees#Cdc#The Associated Press#Twitter#Pfizer#Johnson Johnson
New York Post

Thousands of federal workers flout Biden vax mandate, data shows

Thousands of federal workers ignored President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, with thousands more seeking exceptions from the policy, according to data released by the White House Wednesday. Biden’s mandate impacts roughly 3.5 million civilian and military employees and the Office of Management and Budget said 92 percent of those workers...
POTUS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Federal employee vaccine mandate takes effect Monday

In just a few hours, all federal employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs. That includes TSA agents. Monday’s deadline comes as millions more people are expected to fly during this Thanksgiving holiday than last year. Even on a Sunday when some thought not as many...
SEATTLE, WA
Washington Post

The federal workforce is showing vaccine mandates work. Now for the rest of America

The federal workforce of more than 3.5 million employees has met President Biden’s vaccine requirement deadline with 92 percent getting at least one dose. Mr. Biden’s proposal to require vaccines for workers in larger businesses is now on hold due to legal challenges, but that should not distract from the fact that vaccine mandates help get more shots into more people.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Gloucester Daily Times

Column: Does Biden's vaccination mandate actually need to be enforced?

In September, President Joe Biden announced a COVID-19 vaccination mandate that affects 100 million workers across the public and private sectors. The mandate requires all federal employees and federal contractors to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. It also applies to private sector companies with at least 100 employees. For this latter group, exemptions are possible, which then require weekly testing in lieu of vaccination.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

TSA administrator claims that federal vaccine mandate for staff will NOT delay Thanksgiving flights - despite last figures showing that just 60% are jabbed: Holiday Air Travel set to return to pre-pandemic levels

The number of airline passengers traveling for Thanksgiving this year is expected to rebound to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, but the Transportation Security Administration says it is ready to handle the surge. Administrator David Pekoske said Wednesday he expects agency staffing to be sufficient for what's traditionally TSA's busiest travel period.
TRAVEL
Herald Ledger

Missouri companies sue to challenge federal vaccine mandate

COLUMBIA, MO (KOMU) — Some major Missouri companies have filed a lawsuit challenging the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers. The Missouri Farm Bureau, MFA Oil and MFA Inc., along with Doyle Manufacturing Company, are part of the lawsuit. The president of the Missouri Farm...
MISSOURI STATE
Commercial Observer

Federal Vaccine Mandate for Private Employers Paused: OSHA

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) paused the enforcement of a federal vaccine mandate for private employers, saying it was awaiting the outcome of a legal battle over it in federal court. The decision cuts into the federal government’s ability to enforce vaccinations among larger companies, which have looked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

TSA Employees Face COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate During Busy Thanksgiving Travel Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Millions of Americans are on the move this week ahead of Thanksgiving, but there could be a new issue that could impact your travel if you’re taking to the skies. The number of people traveling during the pandemic is expected to reach levels not seen during the pandemic to this point. The concern rising this week comes as a vaccine mandate goes into effect for federal workers — including TSA agents. The Transportation Security Administration doesn’t believe there should be any impact and says they have been preparing for this situation for months. The agency hasn’t given any exact numbers for vaccination rates among employees, but say it is “very high.” According to multiple reports, the number was around 60% in October. AAA predictions around 53 million Americans will travel this year for Thanksgiving. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg doesn’t feel there should be any concern for travelers. TSA Administrator David Pekoske says there is potential for workers to lose their jobs if they are not vaccinated and there is not an approved exemption.
TRAVEL
CBS San Francisco

California Health Officials ‘Closely Monitoring’ New COVID Omicron Variant

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — State health officials released a statement Sunday confirming that they are “closely monitoring” developments with the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 that recently surfaced and is spreading around the world. State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) Dr. Tomás J. Aragón issued the below statement on the variant: “California is closely monitoring the new Omicron variant, which has not yet arrived in California or the U.S. Vaccines continue to be our best way through the pandemic by safely protecting us against severe illness from COVID-19 and its...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy