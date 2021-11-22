ShowBiz Minute: AMAs, Bieber, 'Ghostbusters'

The superstar returns with another documentary to recap the major changes in his tumultuous life. For the past 12 years, the world watched pop superstar Justin Bieber be thrust into the spotlight and evolve before our eyes. In the blink of an eye, a young boy from Canada turned into an absolute industry legend. Growing up in the spotlight is never easy, and Bieber did succumb to immense media scrutiny during his career. However, Bieber will never shy away from inviting the world into his life. In his new Amazon Prime documentary, the doors are wide open once again, welcoming all fans and critics to indulge and sing along. We’ve seen “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never” and “Justin Bieber’s Believe”; now we welcome “Justin Bieber: Our World” to the collection of Bieber Time Films.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO