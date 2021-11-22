LeBron James & Isaiah Stewart Ejected From Basketball Game After Brawl In Detroit

Sunday night’s basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons quickly went from an ordinary game to an all out brawl! LeBron James was ejected from the team’s game in Detroit after elbowing Pistons forward, Isaiah Stewart but not before Stewart tried to get his lick back in blood!

James was hit with a flagrant foul after officials reviewed the video and he was seen elbowing Stewart in the head while the two were competing for a rebound under the basket in the third quarter of the basketball game. James says it was accidental but fans who saw the clip seem to think James took a cheap shot. Take a look and let us know what you think.

Fans on Twitter shared a good laugh and we think its safe to say that Lakers star, Russell West has now become a meme…

Stewart was also pulled from the game and teammates had to physically restrain him and guide him to the tunnel. After the commotion died down, the game continued with 9 minutes and 18 seconds remaining. The Pistons were able to hold the lead and were victorious over the Los Angeles Lakers with a final score of 78-66. No word when either players will be allowed to hit the court again but the two teams are set to face off again next Sunday in Los Angeles. Let’s just hope that cooler heads will have prevailed by then!

