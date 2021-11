Dan Stone, a Business Observer 40 Under 40 honoree in 2014, has received one of the top awards given to alumni by his alma mater, Penn State University. A longtime executive with Front Burner Brands — the company that operates restaurant concepts such as The Melting Pot and Oronzo, a new fast-casual Italian eatery developed by Dan Bavaro, another Business Observer 40 Under 40 honoree — Stone was one of just three recipients of the Penn State Hotel & Restaurant Society’s Alumni Industry Achievement Award. He’s the second-youngest Penn State alumnus to receive the honor, which, according to a news release, recognizes graduates who have shown “consistent career progression and leadership” in the hospitality industry.

