An Amazon delivery driver is lucky to be alive after a train sliced his van in two on his 33rd birthday.The crash happened last Wednesday near Ixonia in Wisconsin.Driver Alexander Evans told WISN 12 News that when the Amtrak train smashed into his van, he felt air and pressure. Still in shock, he told the reporter: “I didn’t know what to feel”. In a now-deleted Facebook post, Evans posted pictures of the wreckage to his page, as well as a map showing how his route took him across a railway crossing.Speaking to the reporter, he said he checked the...

ACCIDENTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO