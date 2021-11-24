ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New Normal: How to keep unvaccinated kids safe this Thanksgiving

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

News 12 's Marissa Sarbak was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman to discuss vaccines for children and the holidays.

If you travel this week for Thanksgiving, you won't be alone. TSA says more than 2 million people passed through U.S. airport security check points on Friday.

What precautions do you need to know if you're traveling?

The COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine has been approved for children 5-11. What precautions should kids take this Thanksgiving?

Should everyone be getting boosters or only certain people?

COVID-19 numbers are ticking up slightly. Is this a preview of what we can expect during the holidays?

#Thanksgiving#Tsa#New Normal#Airport Security
actionnewsnow.com

Redding firefighters work on Thanksgiving to keep the community safe

REDDING, Calif. - While most people are eating good food and spending time with friends and family, local first responders are on standby. At Redding Fire Station One, Thanksgiving is like any other day. Action News Now spoke to some firefighters who say protecting their community comes first. Garett Claycamp...
REDDING, CA
Mercury News

How to keep your pet safe and healthy on Thanksgiving and other holiday gatherings

Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday because of the four Fs…food, family, friends and fun. I’m so thankful we can return to gathering with family and friends this year. At my house, we have family, along with some friends, coming from Connecticut, Oregon and L.A. to our house for the big meal. And I mean big!
PETS
