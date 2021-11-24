The New Normal: How to keep unvaccinated kids safe this Thanksgiving

News 12 's Marissa Sarbak was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman to discuss vaccines for children and the holidays.

If you travel this week for Thanksgiving, you won't be alone. TSA says more than 2 million people passed through U.S. airport security check points on Friday.

What precautions do you need to know if you're traveling?

The COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine has been approved for children 5-11. What precautions should kids take this Thanksgiving?

Should everyone be getting boosters or only certain people?

COVID-19 numbers are ticking up slightly. Is this a preview of what we can expect during the holidays?