ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

LISTEN: Abby Sang The National Anthem at St. Jude's Rock 'n' Roll Marathon

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18BAes_0d3sYnA300

A few weeks back we found out that our Phone Screener Abby was asked to sing the National Anthem at St. Jude's Rock 'n' Roll marathon in Nashville.

She gave us a live performance on The Bobby Bones Show as practice before the big event and she did great. Then came her performance this past weekend. She shared a video of her performance with the studio and she nailed all the big notes, and totally killed it at the marathon. She got a big applause afterward and even some people from the crowd cheering her on.

Abby also shared that as a St. Jude Hero she raised nearly $4,000 before her run. She was able to accomplish the half marathon in under 2 hours, which was her goal for this year. This half marathon marked her 9th time running the race. Between her performing the National Anthem, being a St. Jude Hero, and running the marathon for 9 years in a row, Abby was the perfect person to be interviewed by several local news stations in Nashville about the race. Lunchbox was peeved about her being interviewed because as listeners of the show know, he's been trying to make it on the news outlets for years.

Watch Abby's performance of the National Anthem below and hear all about her weekend below!

Comments / 0

Related
WTVF

Rock N Roll Running Series This Weekend

Bobby Bones show member Abby Anderson talked about what motivates her to run the St. Jude’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Running Series for the ninth year. The 2021 Rock ‘N’ Roll Running Series is Saturday, November 20 starting at 7:20am. Abby Anderson is poised to sing the national anthem ahead of the marathon/half marathon start. For more information on this year’s race, or to register for the 2022 Rock ‘N’ Roll Running Series, click here: https://www.runrocknroll.com/nashville.
SPORTS
WSMV

Rock 'N' Roll Marathon returns this weekend

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Rock ‘N’ Roll marathon is finally back this weekend on the streets of downtown Nashville. This comes after about two years of cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. About 16,000 runners are expected to be on these courses this weekend. The full marathon will start...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abby Anderson
WZOZ 103.1

Listen to Unreleased Kiss Demo ‘Rock ’n’ Rolls Royce’

Check out a demo of an unused Kiss song, “Rock ’n’ Rolls Royce,” which Gene Simmons prepared ahead of recording Destroyer. It’s one of a number of rare tracks included in an upcoming extended anniversary version of the 1976 LP, due on Friday. The set also contains other alternate mixes and outtakes, an unreleased live recording from the same year, and a remastered edition of the original release. “Rock ’n’ Rolls Royce” can be heard below.
ROCK MUSIC
Tennessee Tribune

Music City, USA Celebrates the 21st Running With the Return of the St. Jude Rock ‘N’ Roll Running Series Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series events returned to Nashville over the weekend for the 21strunning of the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville event. Music City, USA played host to the musically-themed running event bursting with Nashville spirit. Over 15,000 registered participants took on the Nashville streets lined with cheer squads, local bands and entertainment from start to finish. For the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville Marathon, Will Cadwell (South Haven, Mich.) and Gisela Olalde (Nashville, Tenn.) were crowned champions. Nick French (Nashville, Tenn.) and Meg Murphy (Nashville, Tenn.) topped the podium in the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville Half Marathon.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Half Marathon#The National Anthem
SFStation.com

Pandemonio A Rock n' Roll Freakout Music and Dance Party!

Little Gris and Psyched! Radio present a night of Rock n' Roll music and dance party. Be prepared for a night of hip shaking music and heart pounding rhythms to get you moving on the dance floor. Performing Live:. Bolero!. OC Hurricanes. The Premonitions. The Killing Floors. With DJs:. Dr....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ulmhawkeyeonline.com

Matressi presents new rock ‘n’ roll sensation

The dimly lit Brass Monkey Bar was crowded with patrons as they sang along to Matressi’s cover of “Ohio is For Lovers.”. This Louisiana band is not one to sleep on. Matressi has three members—vocalist and guitarist Rodney Pardue, drummer Mason Guntharp and bassist Bailey Murray. Together, they create sounds ranging from punk rock to pop punk and even power pop.
ROCK MUSIC
WALA-TV FOX10

Tennessee man runs Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon without training

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- A local father took part in Saturday’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon after a unique preparation period. It’s been a two-year wait for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series to return to Nashville and hundreds of people used that time to train. “At Fleet Feet Nashville, we...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Popculture

'DWTS': Tyra Banks Cut off Jimmie Allen's Tribute to His Late Grandmother

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 is well underway, and two celebrity contestants were sent home Monday night in a double elimination. While it's always sad to see a star and their pro dancer partner knocked out of the competition, this latest one was heartbreaking for another reason. Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater were sent home, and in the show's final moments, Allen began to pay tribute to his late grandmother, Bettie Snead. However, host Tyra Banks cut him off in the middle of his speech.
CELEBRITIES
PBS NewsHour

It’s a holiday TV guide, Charlie Brown

LOS ANGELES — Supply-chain woes are this year’s Grinch, threatening to steal gifts and good cheer. But TV is overstocked with holiday specials and rom-coms — including the Food Network’s first movie and the rebranded GAC Family channel’s Christmas debut. Old favorites such as 1965’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” may...
NFL
Deadline

When Is ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ On TV in 2021? December Dates Announced By NBC, Including Christmas Eve Showing, As Part Of Holiday Schedule

NBC announced its yearly December dates for the holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life today. Frank Capra’s timeless story will be shown twice in December, including on Christmas Eve. The specific dates and times are Saturday, December 4 from 8-11 p.m. and December 24 at 8 p.m. The network made the announcement as it rolled out much of its holiday schedule, which includes an array of specials and other programming, including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, two different versions of The Grinch and the all-new Annie Live! “From family favorites like Christmas in Rockefeller Center to the highly anticipated ‘Annie Live!’, this...
TV & VIDEOS
udiscovermusic.com

Summer Walker Set To Perform At 2021 Soul Train Awards

Fresh off earning her first No.1 album on the Billboard 200, R&B star Summer Walker has been announced as the latest performer at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, which tapes at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Saturday and airs on November 28. Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It, earned...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in lycra outfit you won't forget

Carrie Underwood appears to have a different outfit for just about every workout!. The country pop star recently shared a glimpse at her new holiday line for her activewear brand, CALIA, and one look really stood out. Carrie posted some photos from the collection on Instagram and a swipe through...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy