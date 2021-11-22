ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

What tech’s watching as Build Back Better heads to Senate

By BENJAMIN DIN
POLITICO
 6 days ago

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We'll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 29. Editor’s Note: Morning Tech is a free version of POLITICO Pro Technology's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines...

www.politico.com

POLITICO

3 female senators have Kyrsten Sinema's back: They say focus on what she wears to vote is "sexist."

Sinema called the focus on her fashion from some journalists "very inappropriate" in an interview with POLITICO this week. What happened: Three women senators — Susan Collins (R-Maine), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — called the focus by some in the media on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's (D-Ariz.) clothing "sexist" in a letter to the editor of the New York Times.
TheAtlantaVoice

What AOC gets exactly right about Democrats’ political problems

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not happy with her party. She made that abundantly clear in an interview with The New York Times over the weekend, suggesting that the passage of the infrastructure bill and the House approval of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” measure are simply not enough to deliver on the expectations voters have for her […]
Colorado Newsline

House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats united around a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill on Friday, sending the major plank of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda to the Senate. Democratic leaders in the House heralded the 220-213 near party-line vote on the so-called Build Back Better bill, touting its provisions on child care, education, health […] The post House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Build Back Better bill fails Manchin’s three-part test

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has a three-part test he applies to new legislation, and President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda doesn’t make the cut. According to Axios , Manchin asks three questions about any proposed spending program: 1) Are proposed programs paid for? 2) Do they have bipartisan support? 3) And do they solve a specific problem facing his constituents?
theeastcountygazette.com

The House Now Passed Biden’s Build Back, Better Bill. Here’s What’s In It! Check Out Here!

After months of discussions, House Democrats claimed a $1.75 trillion social management and weather modification statement Friday morning, introducing a fundamental part of President Joe Biden’s financial plan. A majority of 220-213 enacted the bill, often onward party lines, with one Democrat choosing. “We have a Build Back Better Bill...
POLITICO

7 ways to name Biden’s agenda badly

WHAT’S IN A NAME? To crudely paraphrase Shakespeare, that which we call a bill can smell more or less sweet depending on its name. President Joe Biden started his party’s journey to christening his 2021 legislative agenda in late March, when he outlined an infrastructure pitch that we initially pegged at more than $2 trillion. He followed that a month later with a social policy package originally estimated at $1.8 trillion. As those twin pillars went through the tortured fits and starts of what became a “two-track approach” (name one, for the process) to unite moderates and progressives behind both proposals, the infrastructure bill became known as “BIF,” an acronym for “Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework” (name two). That Beltway-centric acronym persisted among reporters, not to mention some lawmakers and aides, long after the F became a B (bill) and even an L (law), despite not exactly rolling off the tongue. The White House itself went with Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Trump-backed Senate hopeful in trouble

SIREN IN PA SENATE RACE — SEAN PARNELL, the DONALD TRUMP-backed Pennsylvania Senate candidate, “lost his battle for shared custody of his three children after his estranged wife accused him of physical and verbal abuse, a ruling likely to deal a devastating setback to his campaign,” the Philly Inquirer’s Jonathan Tamari reports. “A judge in Butler County has awarded Parnell’s wife, LAURIE SNELL, primary physical custody and sole legal custody of their three children, according to a portion of a ruling made public Monday. A docket entry for the ruling said the judge found Snell to be ‘the more credible witness.’ … His allies had hoped a favorable ruling in the custody case would help discredit the abuse accusations that he had firmly denied under oath.”
Colorado Newsline

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
POLITICO

Can Dems' aggressive industrial policy pass the Senate?

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We'll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 29. — The reconciliation bill passed by the House on Friday contains the biggest industrial policy push since the New Deal, but now leading Democrats must fight to preserve it in the Senate.
POLITICO

Biden's winding road to filling key posts frustrates supporters

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 29. Last week’s contentious nomination hearing for Cornell Law Professor Saule Omarova left administration friends and foes alike wondering, “What is going on at the White House with financial nominations?”
POLITICO

FCC watchdog warns against broadband subsidy fraud

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We'll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 29. Editor’s Note: Morning Tech is a free version of POLITICO Pro Technology's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
