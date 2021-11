Avast threat researchers also observed increased root kit activities, and new approaches in the fields of exploit kits, and the mobile banking Trojan Flubot. Avast, a global leader in digital security and privacy, today released its Q3/2021 Threat Report. In the third quarter of the year, the Avast Threat Labs have seen an increased risk of businesses and consumers being attacked by ransomware and remote access trojans (RATs). RATs can be used for industry espionage, credentials theft, stalking, and even distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. The threat researchers also observed innovation in the ever-evolving cybercrime space, with new mechanisms used by exploit kits, and by the mobile banking Trojan Flubot.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO