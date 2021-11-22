ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

DOT’s promotional tour for Biden’s infrastructure bill

By TANYA SNYDER, ORIANA PAWLYK
POLITICO
 6 days ago

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 29. Please continue to follow Pro Transportation. — Buttigieg addresses federal workforce vaccine mandate and its impact on the holiday travel season. — DOT reveals how it will start...

www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Biden’s immigration plans face new test in the U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of the Judiciary […] The post Biden’s immigration plans face new test in the U.S. Senate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
FOREIGN POLICY
FOX59

High inflation? Low polling? White House blames the pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is soaring, businesses are struggling to hire and President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have been in free fall. The White House sees a common culprit for it all: COVID-19. Biden’s team views the pandemic as the root cause of both the nation’s malaise and his own political woes. Finally controlling COVID-19, the White House believes, is […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dot#Infrastructure#Domestic Air Travel#Pro Transportation#Covid#Tsnyder Politico Com#Opawlyk Politico Com#Twitter#Tsnyderdc#Juliansorapuru#Politico Pro#House#Senate#Dems#Salt
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: MTG plays cat and mouse with McCarthy

Just a few days after Rep. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE called KEVIN MCCARTHY “weak” and said he needed to earn her vote to become speaker, the Republican lawmaker from Georgia took a different tone toward the GOP leader Friday night. “I just got off a good call with @GOPLeader,” she tweeted. “We spent time talking about solving problems not only in the conference, but for our country. I like what he has planned ahead.”
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Amazon
CBS Boston

Gov. Charlie Baker Says Biden’s Air Travel Restrictions Are ‘The Right Move’

BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted out that he supports President Joe Biden’s decision to restrict air travel from southern Africa due to a new COVID-19 variant Omicron, calling it “the right move” on Friday. This is the right move until the medical community can learn more about this new variant. Getting a vaccine and a booster remains the best way to keep you and your family safe. https://t.co/Xjtyd4p3oe — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) November 26, 2021 On Friday, President Joe Biden restricted air travel from South Africa and seven other countries, which is to take effect on Nov. 29. In a statement released by the White House, he also urged Americans to get vaccinated or, if they are vaccinated, to get a booster shot. Biden tweeted that the restrictions are precautionary until there is more information. In his tweet, Baker also urged people to get vaccinated or to get a booster shot.
U.S. POLITICS
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is This Image Of A Blurred Presidential Seal Proof That Biden Is Not The President?

An image shared on Instagram claims a picture of President Joe Biden at a desk with a blurred presidential seal is proof he is not the president. The seal was blurred due to a federal statute that states the presidential seal can not be used by non-government entities like political parties. The blurred seal does not indicate Biden is not the president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Journal

Biden's bankrupt bill

This week, Washington Democrats rammed through Congress the largest tax-and-spending bill in American history. This bill brings about a fundamental change to the relationship between the Federal Government and working-class families across the country by inserting federal control into every stage of our lives – from the cradle to the grave. It is without a doubt the worst piece of legislation I have ever seen.
WASHINGTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy