Window Rock, AZ

Navajo officials urge COVID-19 safety as holiday nears

yourvalley.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — As the Thanksgiving holiday nears, the Navajo Nation is urging residents on the vast reservation to limit in-person gatherings to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The tribe reported 35 new...

www.yourvalley.net

EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Sees Spike In Key COVID-19 Metrics, Officials Urge Caution Over Holiday Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City has seen a jump in every key COVID-19 metric in the last two weeks, according to city officials Tuesday. The numbers parallel a statewide and national spike in COVID-19 cases as the holiday season approaches. The city’s average daily case rate more than doubled in the last two weeks. According to Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa, Baltimore is averaging 97 cases per day, an increase of 58% in the last two weeks. The average positivity in the city is 1.9%, an increase of 32% over the last two weeks. Baltimore has seen a seven-day average of 106 hospitalizations, up...
BALTIMORE, MD
Coronavirus
Society
Government
Health
westernslopenow.com

Officials recommend getting COVID-19 tested before your holiday plans

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) – COVID-19 cases in Mesa County have continued to rise since early August, but now that steady incline is growing rapidly, and health officials are concerned. While cases are climbing, hospital capacity and COVID-19 related deaths are also rising. 53 Mesa County residents are currently hospitalized...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Deseret News

As the Navajo Nation battled COVID-19, teachers fought to connect with traumatized students

Denece Kitto’s first days as principal of Tse’Bii’Nidzisgai Elementary came as the pandemic ravaged the community she’d just been hired to serve. As she dealt with all the ways “distance learning” was more difficult for the children of the Navajo Nation, Kitto, who was hired in July 2020, also listened to how the pandemic was changing families forever.
KIDS
Herald & Review

Watch now: Macon County officials urge COVID caution when gathering for holidays

DECATUR — With Thanksgiving approaching next week and families likely to gather, the Macon County Health Department recommends caution. In the last few weeks, COVID numbers have been up and down in the case of daily statistics, but overall, numbers have been gradually increasing, said Marisa Hosier, director of health promotion and public relations.
MACON COUNTY, IL
KOAT 7

The COVID-19 pandemic: A new normal for the Navajo Nation

Window Rock, A.Z. — The Navajo Nation has dealt with many struggles throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The native land was once considered one of the hardest-hit areas for COVID-19 in the United States. More than a year later, a different story. "COVID-19 has snuck into our homes and into our...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima health officials urge caution ahead of holiday gatherings as COVID pandemic persists

Thanksgiving 2020 marked the beginning of a massive surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, and health officials in Yakima County urge caution as another holiday season kicks off. “As we approach these upcoming holidays, we encourage community members to be cautious,” Yakima Health District Officer Dr. Neil Barg said in a news release. “Public health recommendations will help us to remain safe. Last year around this time, we saw the beginning of another surge in COVID-19 cases that remained high over the holidays. This holiday season, we want to remain vigilant and use all the measures (vaccines, masks, distancing, hand washing) we know to reduce our risk of contracting COVID-19.”
YAKIMA, WA
ksl.com

How the Navajo Nation beat back COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY — The hug didn't need an explanation. Jo Ward was busy waiting on customers when an older man, leaning on a cane, walked into the restaurant she inherited from her mother and wrapped her in an embrace. Ward has relived versions of that hug over and over...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
alabamanews.net

Health officials urge taking precautions during the holidays

As we approach the second holiday season during the pandemic, more people are planning to gather and travel this year. AAA is reporting Thanksgiving travel to rebound almost to pre-pandemic levels. Alabama is currently seeing some of the lowest case numbers in the country, but state health officials are concerned that if people don’t take precautions this holiday season this may change.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMBF

Doctors urge public to take COVID-19 precautions during holiday season

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite vaccines being readily available and fewer restrictions in place, doctors are still encouraging people to take precautions against COVID-19 this holiday season. First and foremost, doctors recommend following COVID-19 protocols while gathering. If you’re planning to travel, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The Baltimore Sun

With COVID-19 around for ‘foreseeable future,’ public health experts urge caution as winter holidays near

Cases of COVID-19 in Maryland and elsewhere are on the rise again, and state officials and public health experts say another winter surge of infections, hospitalizations and deaths is possible if the public fails to keep the virus at bay. For now, the emphasis remains on getting more people vaccinated, with medical professionals, researchers and public health and government officials widely ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Officials urge caution at holiday gatherings, reminding Washingtonians of last year’s winter COVID surge

Washington's COVID-19 trends continue in the "right direction," state health leaders said Wednesday, though concerns remain over a potential holiday season surge. "This is a really important time for all of us," state secretary of health Dr. Umair A. Shah said during a news briefing. " … Where we are in November 2021 is actually very similar to where we were in November of 2020."
WASHINGTON STATE
yourvalley.net

Virus surge overwhelms hospitals in Cochise County

PHOENIX (AP) — A surge of COVID-19 cases is overwhelming hospitals in southwestern Arizona. Cochise County said Wednesday that its hospitals were low on resources, struggling with nurse shortages and that patients without COVID-19 were facing long waits to be transferred to larger hospitals for higher levels of care. Patients...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ

