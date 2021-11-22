ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Plains, MO

West Plains fatal fire victims identified as elderly man and woman

By Chris Six
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y1Zld_0d3sY4ij00

WEST PLAINS, Mo.- The West Plains Police Department has identified the victims of a fatal house fire Friday night.

According to police, those who died were 79-year-old Marvin Lee Polzin and 75-year-old Linda Eileen Polzin.

The fire happened Friday around 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of BB Highway. The 911 caller told authorities that there were two people stuck inside the home. When emergency crews arrived, the entire structure was involved with heavy smoke and fire.

James River Freeway closed between I-44 and MM due to ethanol leak

According to a press release, the Polzin’s owned the home. The Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office and the West Plains Police Department are still investigating the fire.

One firefighter suffered a leg injury and was treated at the hospital and released during efforts to put out the fire. Other fire crews were treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews from several towns in the West Plains area responded to the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Police respond to a shooting at a Springfield apartment complex

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There was a police presence an apartment complex located on Bennett Street Sunday night. Police responded to a shooting at the Briarwood Village Apartments. Two people were transported to a local hospital. According to police, the victims are in stable condition and police have a suspect in custody. This is a developing […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Missing elderly Springfield woman found

UPDATE: Springfield Police have canceled the Endangered Silver Advisory and Barbara Crismas has been found safe. SPRINGFIELD, MO.- The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing elderly female from the area. Authorities say 80-year-old Barbara Crismas went missing earlier this morning around 9:00 A.M. at 3519 South Jefferson in Springfield. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Missing Gassville teen found safe and unharmed

The Baxter County Sheriff’s office is reporting that missing Gassville, Arkansas teen, Haley Shell, has been found safe and unharmed in Chicago, Illinois. The Sherriff’s office doesn’t have all the details just yet, but they know Illinois Law Enforcement authorities and the Marshall’s service located Haley based on information that a citizen provided. She was […]
GASSVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Plains, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
West Plains, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
West Plains, MO
Crime & Safety
KOLR10 News

Man in custody after allegedly pulling knife on officer

HANNIBAL, Mo. (AP) — A Hannibal man is in custody after allegedly pulling a knife on a police officer. KHQA-TV says the 44-year-old suspect was pulled over during a traffic stop Tuesday and tried to run away. When the officer caught up with him, the man allegedly pulled a knife from his pocket. The officer […]
HANNIBAL, MO
KOLR10 News

Several without power in west Springfield, investigation underway

UPDATE: As of 12:30 p.m., a little under half of the residences affected have had power restored. There is no exact timeline on when full power will be restored. SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Over 1000 Springfield residences are without power this Thanksgiving morning. The outages are located in Westside Springfield. Those without power have been out since […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol#House Fire#Weather#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
KOLR10 News

Don Wessel Honda driving off the lot after 55 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Don Wessel Honda is moving on after 55 years. The dealership announced earlier today via Facebook that it had been purchased by Tad Pinegar. Pinegar, who takes over as Dealer Principal of Pinegar Honda on December 1st, is a second-generation dealer and plans to continue the same great service that Don Wessel Honda […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy