Fort Myers man gets 18 years in prison for illegally possessing firearm

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and violating the conditions of his supervised release from a prior drug conviction.

On Nov. 14, 2019, officers saw Bassett going into a Fort Myers apartment shortly before they executed a search warrant at that location. Inside, they saw Bassett standing in the kitchen near a black and grey backpack, which he was seen carrying into the apartment.

Officers found several types of narcotics, including cocaine, in the kitchen and a loaded firearm in the backpack, according to court documents. The firearm was linked to Bassett following subsequent forensic analysis.

Because he is a previously convicted felon, Bassett is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.