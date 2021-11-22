ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blues Weekly: Reinforcements, Lineup Changes, Kyrou & More

By Ethan Carter
The Hockey Writers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis Blues just capped off another mediocre week, this time they went 1-2-0 and their record sits at 9-6-2 heading into a big four-game week. The team continues to struggle, as it has just two wins in its last seven games. The Blues currently sit at third...

The Hockey Writers

Blues Add Major Reinforcements in Sundqvist, Perunovich

The St. Louis Blues hit their first rough stretch of the season, going 0-2-1 in their last three, losing both games of a weekend back-to-back after heartbreaking last-minute goals against. Though the team won’t make any excuses, COVID protocols and injuries have left them severely shorthanded. Top six forward Brayden Schenn is on the shelf due to an injury, Torey Krug, who had been playing his best hockey with the Blues, has missed time due to COVID (as had Brandon Saad and Ryan O’Reilly before him), and the COVID unavailability of backup goalie Ville Husso led to 21-year-old AHL goaltender Joel Hofer, whom no one expected to sniff the NHL this season, starting Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, one of the top teams in the league.
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Buchnevich, Absence Updates, Defense & More

The St. Louis Blues finish this week with a record of 1-2-1, with three straight losses to end the week. The team has lost its luster after its hot start, and the schedule has only gotten tougher. Both injuries and COVID absences have caught up with the Blues, and the team just isn’t playing very well. That said, there are definite positives to look at though too.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Krug, Sundqvist, Perunovich will be in lineup for Blues vs. Coyotes

There will be all sorts of new faces in the Blues lineup Tuesday night against Arizona. One's been gone a couple weeks, one eight months and another will be there for the first time. It all adds up to a needed jolt of energy for a Blues team that has...
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Coyotes’ 5-3 Loss to the Oilers

The Arizona Coyotes hosted the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night, a pre-Thanksgiving matchup against one of the league’s most high-powered offenses. Arizona had won three of its last four, and was riding a four-game point streak, while the Oilers arrived in The Valley fresh off a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Despite a valiant comeback effort, the Yotes fell short, and ultimately lost 5-3.
The Hockey Writers

NHL Injury News: Every Team’s Most Impactful Injury

Injuries affect each NHL team differently and some can overcome, but others are too much and the season is a wipe. This season teams have already suffered significant injuries and battled through or struggled mightily out of the gate. This article will take a look at each team’s most significant current injury. In doing so, we will also look at how each team has done in the absence of said player(s) and the timetable for their return.
NHL

Krug returns to Blues lineup

Defenseman rejoins team after 10-day absence for COVID-19 protocols. Torey Krug can't be held down for long. The St. Louis Blues defenseman will make his return to the lineup on Nov. 16 vs. Arizona after 10 days in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. "We discussed playing tonight but he really pushed,...
Daily Democrat

Sharks’ Boughner promises lineup changes, sends message to some veterans

Unsatisfied with the underwhelming performance of some of his veteran players in their game with the Colorado Avalanche over the weekend, Sharks coach Bob Boughner promised some lineup changes for his team’s game Tuesday with the Minnesota Wild. Winger Kevin Labanc was moved from the third line to the fourth...
NBC Sports

Lindblom back in lineup, but another change coming?

In the second game of their three-game homestand, the Flyers (8-4-2) take on the two-time defending champion Lightning (8-3-3) on Thursday night. When: 7 p.m. ET with The Warm Up at 6 p.m. ET and Flyers Pregame Live at 6:30 p.m. ET. Where: Wells Fargo Center. Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia.
buffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres’ Don Granato wants to create stability by limiting lineup changes

BUFFALO – Through the first 18 games this season, Sabres coach Don Granato has exercised patience rarely seen in these parts over the last decade, often fielding the same lineup while keeping his forward lines and defense pairs intact. Granato, whose Sabres were 2-7-1 in their last 10 games entering...
NHL

Young patients sing anthem, announce lineup before Blues game

St. Louis honored late fans, fighters and survivors on Hockey Fights Cancer night. The St. Louis Blues lineup is getting younger and younger. The team had a 7- and 10-year-old cancer fighter and survivor help with pregame tasks, like singing the national anthem and announcing the starting lineups before the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at Enterprise Center on Monday.
The Hockey Writers

Kraken Will Benefit From Having Fleury in Lineup More Consistently

The Seattle Kraken need to utilize Haydn Fleury more often. Despite playing well in nine games, the former seventh-overall pick has yet to play more than three consecutive games this season. The Kraken are projected to miss the playoffs, so they must take this opportunity to help his development while also giving themselves a better chance to win. With the limited offense coming from their defense, it’s for the Kraken to mix up their lines and insert the former Carolina Hurricane into the lineup.
The Hockey Writers

Silver Lining for Oilers Despite Keith and Nurse Injuries

To say that it’s not ideal the Edmonton Oilers will be without their three regular left-side defensemen as they take on the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night is an understatement. It’s bad enough when the top-pair defenseman goes down. It’s worse when your second-pair blueliner, slotted to take on the minutes left behind by the first’s absence, goes down a couple of games later.
The Hockey Writers

Kraken 6-Game Homestand Delivers Mixed Bag of Results

The Seattle Kraken finished up their six-game homestand with a 2-4-0 record. Although the Kraken only collected four out of a possible 12 points, some positives came out of the homestand. Here are three takeaways from the last six games. Kraken Power Play is Red Hot. During the six games,...
The Hockey Writers

Capitals’ Hathaway & Sheary Shine on Road Trip

This isn’t a jinx. That must be established right away, and all superstitious precautions have been taken. The Washington Capitals, though suffering through major injuries and early roster uncertainties, have played very well to start the season. It’s partially due to the stars finding form, but the role players have gone above expectations as well. Everyone seems to be stepping up, and this was exemplified by Garnet Hathaway and Conor Sheary during Washington’s recent road trip.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Players Off to Hot Starts

Recently, we discussed a handful of players on the Boston Bruins who have been off to slow starts this season. There were plenty of choices available for that topic, as depth scoring is once again a major issue for the Bruins. Yet, now it feels right to shine a light on some of the team’s hottest players so far in this campaign.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Look to Have Their 3rd Line Centre in Ryan McLeod

Ryan McLeod suited up in 10 regular-season games and four playoff games for the Edmonton Oilers last year, but he was only able to produce a single assist. His offensive game lacked, but in each showing you could see his speed and potential were there, making it easy to see why he was selected 40th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Leon Draisaitl Laughs Off Projections Despite Incredible Start for Oilers

There is no doubt that Leon Draisaitl is doing something incredibly special as part of the Edmonton Oilers this season. Often overshadowed by the electrifying brilliance that is Connor McDavid and McDavid’s ability to pull out a highlight-reel play on any given shift, Draisaitl might have the quietest 40 points in 20 games in NHL history.
