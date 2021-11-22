ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Princess Eugenie's father-in-law died days before grandson's christening

By Telegraph Reporters
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincess Eugenie's father-in-law died just days before her son, August, was christened, it has emerged. George Brooksbank, 72, the father of Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, had been ill for some time and had coronavirus last year. He is understood to have died last week, just days before his nine-month-old...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
prima.co.uk

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie enjoy a night out together

New mums Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie left their babies at home and enjoyed a rare night out together, to attend a dinner hosted by James Blunt’s wife Sofia, in aid of The Blue Marine Foundation. Beatrice, who welcomed daughter Sienna in October, attended with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi,...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Queen Elizabeth remerges in public for great-grandsons’ christening

Queen Elizabeth II, out of public view since being hospitalized last month, emerged Sunday on the day of her grandsons’ christening ceremony. The 95-year-old monarch was spotted leaving Windsor Great Park in Windsor Sunday, when Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall’s sons, August and Lucas, are to be christened at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Berkshire.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zara Tindall
Person
Jack Brooksbank
TheDailyBeast

Recovering Queen Shows Up for Great-Grandson’s Double Christening

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s son, August, was christened today along with their second cousin, Lucas Tindall, at the All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park, reports the DailyMail. Queen Elizabeth, 95, was there to celebrate after much speculation about her attendance because of her recent health issues and back injury, which caused her to miss the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph last week. With the queen unable to address the Church of England’s national assembly for the first time, the Earl of Wessex delivered a speech on her behalf, warning that “none of us can slow the passage of time.” She reassured courtiers that she would be attending the christening of Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall’s first-born sons, though there were still doubts about whether she would recover from her injury in time. Nonetheless, the monarch made it and celebrated the day with her family in Windsor Great Park.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christening#Uk#All Saints Chapel#Nhs#Mailonline
arcamax.com

Mike Tindall says his son's christening was 'a lovely day'

Mike Tindall called his son's christening "a lovely day". The former rugby player and his wife Zara, together with her cousin Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank held a joint baptism for eight-month-old Lucas Tindall and nine-month-old August Brooksbank at All Saints Chapel, at the Royal Lodge, Windsor, last weekend and they all enjoyed the occasion.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry's Wife Creates More Drama At Ellen Show, Princess Eugenie Revelation Alarms Royal Family

Meghan Markle only created more drama in her recent appearance at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Meghan Markle appeared happy and bubbly in her recent appearance at The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She shared a lot of personal information, especially from her past. However, her revelations raised some eyebrows because she mentioned other royals, including Princess Eugenie.
CELEBRITIES
People

Mike Tindall Shares Details About His Son's 'Lovely' Joint Royal Christening with Princess Eugenie's Baby

Queen Elizabeth's son-in-law Mike Tindall is sharing details about his son's unique royal celebration on Sunday. "It was a lovely day," Tindall, who is married to the Queen's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, told The Good, The Bad and the Rugby podcast on Wednesday about the joint christening of his son Lucas, 8 months, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son, August, 9 months – adding that Lucas even enjoyed having holy water from the River Jordan poured over his head.
WORLD
rolling out

Keyshia Cole’s father dies

The man who adopted singer Keyshia Cole when she was a child has reportedly passed away. The 40-year-old singer and her adopted mother confirmed the news after a fan account tweeted their condolences. “I’m so sorry to hear about the loss of your father!! I’m praying for you and your...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity: Judy Finnigan poses in rare family photo in support of husband Richard Madeley

Judy Finnigan has appeared in a rare family photo in support of her husband Richard Madeley’s appearance on I’m a Celebrity.Madeley, 65, is one of the 10 stars to have signed up to this year’s series of the ITV competition, which kicked off on Sunday (21 November).In the episode, he led a team of his fellow contestants to a loss in the first Bushtucker Trial against pop star Frankie Bridge of The Saturdays.As the episode began, Madeley’s daughter, Chloe, posted a rare family photo on Instagram alongside her mother, brother Jack and nephew Kit.She wrote underneath: “Team @richardmadeleyofficial!” Chloe...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy