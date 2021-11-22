Princess Eugenie's father-in-law died days before grandson's christening

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s son, August, was christened today along with their second cousin, Lucas Tindall, at the All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park, reports the DailyMail. Queen Elizabeth, 95, was there to celebrate after much speculation about her attendance because of her recent health issues and back injury, which caused her to miss the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph last week. With the queen unable to address the Church of England’s national assembly for the first time, the Earl of Wessex delivered a speech on her behalf, warning that “none of us can slow the passage of time.” She reassured courtiers that she would be attending the christening of Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall’s first-born sons, though there were still doubts about whether she would recover from her injury in time. Nonetheless, the monarch made it and celebrated the day with her family in Windsor Great Park.

