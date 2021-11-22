ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United players share ‘big responsibility’ for Solskjær’s sacking

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ezsA3_0d3sWHkp00
Players take 'big responsibility' for Solskjær sacking says Maguire – video

Manchester United’s captain, Harry Maguire, has insisted the players must share a “big responsibility” for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s sacking following a dreadful run of results, and admitted the Norwegian’s departure had been an emotional experience for the squad.

United face Villarreal on Tuesday in a crucial Champions League game in which Michael Carrick will take charge for the first time, with Solskjær’s former assistant placed in temporary charge while an interim manager is chosen. The former England midfielder said he was prepared to lead the side “as long as the club want me”. Maguire acknowledged that a run of four defeats from their past five league games had ultimately cost Solskjær his job.

“It has been a very hard time as players. The amount of respect we had for the boss – we’ve been on a journey together,” said Maguire, who was sent off in the defeat at Watford that left United eighth in the Premier League. “The players need to take a big responsibility. Ultimately the manager has paid the price, we’re all so disappointed by that. We know we haven’t been good enough. We’ve spoken about that. The lads want to succeed.

“It hasn’t been good enough, not delivering individually or collectively. It snowballed from one thing to another. We have to find something within ourselves to find that focus and mentality. The manager came in and spoke to us [yesterday], it was an emotional day. He was a legend, he’ll remain one.”

Carrick worked with Solskjær for three years after initially joining José Mourinho’s staff following his retirement as a player in 2017. But with United knowing that a victory against Villarreal could all but seal their place in the last 16 despite an indifferent campaign, he is now focused on trying to revive their season.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

“It’s not the time to look back now, I know what I could have done in my own mind better,” said Carrick. “It’s easy to look elsewhere, as a player I was exactly the same. For me what’s next is a flight to Spain and preparing for Villarreal. All I’ve been thinking about is the game. We have a big game on the weekend [against Chelsea] but we will address that whenever we need to. As long as the club want me I will give my best.”

Comments / 0

Related
whbl.com

Factbox-Soccer-Reaction to Manchester United sacking Solskjaer

(Reuters) – Following is reaction to Manchester United sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/manchester-united-sack-manager-solskjaer-2021-11-21 on Sunday, with Michael Carrick set to take charge until the club appoints an interim manager. GARY NEVILLE, TELEVISION PUNDIT AND FORMER UNITED DEFENDER. “Thank you Ole. You did us proud. The last two months were tough...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Person
Michael Carrick
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
José Mourinho
firstsportz.com

“Relieved !”: Twitter explodes as Manchester United sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

After weeks of anticipation, Manchester United have finally relieved head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his duties a day after their mortifying 4-1 defeat against Watford. His position had been in danger for a while now and United’s 5-0 defeat against Liverpool at home a few weeks ago, was what run the Norwegian’s Death knell. The management had put up with the shambolic team management of the Club legend until now due to unavailability of a good replacement but last night’s humiliation was certainly unbearable. Michael Carrick has been made the interim coach and he will be managing the team until a permanent replacement is found.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Manchester United: Ole sacking 'like a break-up' for fans

It was the news many Manchester United fans knew was coming - but that doesn't make it any easier. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked as manager after Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Watford and a dreadful run of results for the club. It's not just any football manager being shown...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Pep Guardiola’s heartfelt message to sacked Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is wishing nothing but the best for his rival and now former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Manchester United‘s humiliating loss to Watford marked the beginning of the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign as the famed club’s manager. The Red Devils have decided to finally fire Solskjaer after taking the heat for the team’s disastrous run in the English Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Norwegian#The Premier League
The Guardian

Michael Carrick asked Solskjær about taking charge of Manchester United

Michael Carrick called Ole Gunnar Solskjær before taking over at Old Trafford, Manchester United’s interim manager has revealed. “It’s been an emotional few days,” Carrick said after leading his side to a 2-0 win at Villarreal. “And the first person I spoke to was Ole to see what he thought about it, because I thought that was the right thing to do. I take pride in the responsibility of taking the team.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NBC Sports

Chelsea – Manchester United player ratings

LONDON — Chelsea – Manchester United player ratings were a lot of fun to dish out during a tasty battle at Stamford Bridge. A 1-1 draw saw Jadon Sancho’s opener canceled out by Jorginho’s penalty kick, as the Blues dropped points at home after dominating the game. Caretaker Man United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League talking points including Red-hot Reds, snow storms and victorious Villa

Manchester United held Premier League leaders Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge for some much-needed respite.Liverpool kept on scoring, Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa honeymoon continued and snow was the winner at Burnley.Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the latest round of Premier League matches.United need swift Rangnick arrivalRalf Rangnick’s arrival as interim manager at Manchester United can not come quick enough. Caretaker Michael Carrick’s United might have held league leaders Chelsea to a 1-1 draw but it was a point that belonged firmly to the fortunate category. Chelsea dominated the shots department...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

65K+
Followers
35K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy