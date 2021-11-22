ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift drops new version of “Christmas Tree Farm” as ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ hits #1

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Swift is just full of surprises these days, and this one is sure to bring the holiday cheer. The singer has released an “Old Timey Version” of her 2019 Christmas tune, “Christmas Tree Farm,” exclusively on Amazon Music. The reimagined track was recorded...

Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Taylor Swift reclaims her magnum opus with ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

“Red,” in my humble opinion, was Taylor Swift’s magnum opus. The album was originally released at a critical point in my life, and one of my fondest memories is going to see Swift perform it on tour just a few weeks after burying my father. That concert brought me joy at a time when I really needed it. Nine years later, “Red”’s lofty position as the crowning jewel of Taylor Swift’s discography now belongs to “Red (Taylor’s Version).” Swift took me by surprise in the direction she took in differentiating “Red (TV)” from the original album. A lot of the discourse on the differences between the two versions of “Fearless” focused on the differences in Swift’s voice over the past 13 years. That framework of comparison isn’t quite as applicable for “Red (TV),” as the changes in Swift’s voice over the past 9 years haven’t been quite as dramatic. This places the onus of differentiation on other components of the music, which I have found much more interesting to explore.
crfashionbook.com

In Honor of Red (Taylor's Version) Look Back at Taylor Swift's Evolution in Red

"Red (Taylor's Version)" just dropped and we're "not fine at all." Just like "knowing all the words to your old favorite song," the historic pop record is the ultimate "sad girl autumn" soundtrack and finally belongs to Taylor Swift again, in her second series of album re-recordings to claim ownership of her masters. Smash hit, ex-boyfriend cursing singles like "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "22," and "I Knew You Were Trouble" are back and better than ever (sorry Jake Gyllenhaal) along with never-before released tracks "from the vault" that didn't make the album, including the full cut of the fan-cherished "All Too Well." Re-recording an entire body of work is an unprecedented project, but an important statement as a woman in music – especially for a singer-songwriter powerhouse that can write that ten minute ballad off the cuff in band rehearsal.
miamistudent.net

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” showcases everything that makes Taylor Swift great

Taylor Swift released the highly anticipated album "Red (Taylor's Version)," on Nov. 12, and she did not disappoint. Swift’s 2012 album, “Red,” was the ultimate autumn soundtrack that intricately tells the story of a 22-year-old Swift grieving one of her first loves and finding her way through all the magic and misery of being in her early twenties.
Billboard

Five Burning Questions: Taylor Swift’s ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ Posts a Massive Debut Week

Without releasing a single new album of all-original material this year, Taylor Swift can now claim two of the biggest LP debuts of 2021. Fearless (Taylor’s Version), her re-recording and reissue (with new “From the Vault” bonus tracks) of her diamond-certified sophomore album, had an impressive enough bow with its 291,000 first-week equivalent album units back in February. But now, it’s clear that was mostly a warm up for the release of Red’s (Taylor’s Version) earlier this month.
