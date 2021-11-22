We Are Lady Parts Renewed at Peacock

Get ready to do some celebratory head-banging, because We Are Lady Parts is coming back.

Peacock announced Monday that it has renewed the comedy series for a second season , which will air on Channel 4 in the U.K.

“ We Are Lady Parts exploded onto our screens and into our hearts with irreverent humor, original storytelling and boundary-pushing comedy,” said Lisa Katz, NBCUniversal’s president of scripted content. “We’re incredibly proud that this fan-favorite series was heralded as groundbreaking for Muslim representation on TV and can’t wait to continue on this journey with visionary creator Nida Manzoor and this beloved ensemble.”

Added Manzoor, who also serves as writer and director, “I feel so incredibly lucky and excited to have the opportunity to make a second series of We Are Lady Parts . I can’t wait to delve back into the world of the band and go deeper into their lives. Expect more high jinks, more music and more flights of fancy. SPARTA!”

Loosely based on Manzoor’s own life, We Are Lady Parts stars Anjana Vasan as Amina, a geeky PhD student (and talented but deeply stage-shy musician) who becomes the unlikely lead guitarist for a Muslim female punk band called Lady Parts. The cast also includes Sarah Kameela Impey as Saira, Lucie Shorthouse as Momtaz, Faith Omole as Bisma and Juliette Motamed as Ayesha.

