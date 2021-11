FIRTH – Firth girls’ basketball coach Sharla Cook knew there would be nights like the one that Lady Cougars had against Aberdeen Friday. Aberdeen has the perfect combination of players and talent to give the young Lady Cougars fits and that is exactly what happened. It didn’t help any that the Lady Cougars had to call a junior varsity player up to the varsity because of an early season injury to one of their starters, Kirdy Jolley.

