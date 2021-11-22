Oscar de la Renta Enters the Resale Business

Click here to read the full article.

Oscar de la Renta is getting into the fast-growing resale business.

The design house will today launch its own resale platform called Encore. It is intended to provide de la Renta’s clients with a sustainable alternative, extending the life and utility of exceptional vintage pieces. The brand is working with individual clients and reputable vintage sellers to curate an exclusive selection of one-of-a-kind Oscar de la Renta pieces.

As reported, the progression of resale fashion has been swift and explosive, with brands one-upping each other in the name of sustainability, new faces and good press. There are more than 50 fashion companies that have recently entered or invested in resale, including luxury brands like Burberry and mass brands like Levi’s, retailers such as Nordstrom, and fast-fashion players like H&M. And traction has dramatically increased since early efforts in 2014. Brands tend to believe that resale can bring them new customers, new streams of revenue and sustainability.

Among the looks featured on the site are an Oscar de la Renta silk crepe collared cocktail dress from fall 1968 for $2,690, an illusion tulle grapevine embroidered cocktail dress for $2,090 and a strapless column gown for $1,890. There is also jewelry on the site such as an art deco platinum and diamond drop earrings for $32,000 or a vintage Angela Cummings sea foam necklace for $22,500. Encore is powered by Archive, a full-service resale partner for brands that want to take ownership of their secondhand market in a way that’s authentic to their brand and customers. In addition to selecting between cash payment or store credit, sellers on Encore by Oscar de la Renta may also opt to donate the proceeds of their sales to one of their charitable partners. De la Renta is partnering with Habitat for Humanity, Dress for Success, World Central Kitchen and the Colleagues of Los Angeles. The company believes it is important for Encore to exist not only as a sustainable endeavor, but also as a cause for good in the communities.

According to online marketplace Mercari’s first reuse report, the secondhand market is expected to generate $160.1 billion in revenue this year. The total resale market has increased by 53.3 percent during the past five years. The report forecasts that by 2030, American consumers will spend $353.9 billion on secondhand items. This is 153.5 percent growth over 2020, 3.2 times that of the 36.7 percent growth anticipated for the retail sector.

The site is at encore.oscardelarenta.com .

