ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Oscar de la Renta Enters the Resale Business

By Lisa Lockwood
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46hMPL_0d3sVuhb00

Click here to read the full article.

Oscar de la Renta is getting into the fast-growing resale business.

The design house will today launch its own resale platform called Encore. It is intended to provide de la Renta’s clients with a sustainable alternative, extending the life and utility of exceptional vintage pieces. The brand is working with individual clients and reputable vintage sellers to curate an exclusive selection of one-of-a-kind Oscar de la Renta pieces.

More from WWD

As reported, the progression of resale fashion has been swift and explosive, with brands one-upping each other in the name of sustainability, new faces and good press. There are more than 50 fashion companies that have recently entered or invested in resale, including luxury brands like Burberry and mass brands like Levi’s, retailers such as Nordstrom, and fast-fashion players like H&M. And traction has dramatically increased since early efforts in 2014. Brands tend to believe that resale can bring them new customers, new streams of revenue and sustainability.

Among the looks featured on the site are an Oscar de la Renta silk crepe collared cocktail dress from fall 1968 for $2,690, an illusion tulle grapevine embroidered cocktail dress for $2,090 and a strapless column gown for $1,890. There is also jewelry on the site such as an art deco platinum and diamond drop earrings for $32,000 or a vintage Angela Cummings sea foam necklace for $22,500. Encore is powered by Archive, a full-service resale partner for brands that want to take ownership of their secondhand market in a way that’s authentic to their brand and customers. In addition to selecting between cash payment or store credit, sellers on Encore by Oscar de la Renta may also opt to donate the proceeds of their sales to one of their charitable partners. De la Renta is partnering with Habitat for Humanity, Dress for Success, World Central Kitchen and the Colleagues of Los Angeles. The company believes it is important for Encore to exist not only as a sustainable endeavor, but also as a cause for good in the communities.

According to online marketplace Mercari’s first reuse report, the secondhand market is expected to generate $160.1 billion in revenue this year. The total resale market has increased by 53.3 percent during the past five years. The report forecasts that by 2030, American consumers will spend $353.9 billion on secondhand items. This is 153.5 percent growth over 2020, 3.2 times that of the 36.7 percent growth anticipated for the retail sector.

The site is at encore.oscardelarenta.com .

FOR MORE STORIES:

While Supply Chain Issues Leave Retail Bereft — Resale Ripe for  Huge Wins This Holiday

Yoox Net-a-porter Delves Into Resale With Reflaunt

Oscar de la Renta RTW Spring 2022

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Notable Fashion Awards Winners Throughout the Years

Click here to read the full article. On the eve of the Fashion Awards, which is set to return to London’s Royal Albert Hall on Monday night, WWD looks back at some of the most notable winners throughout the years: Daniel Lee, former creative director at Bottega Veneta, set a new record by bagging four major awards at the Fashion Awards in 2019: Brand of the Year, Accessories Designer, British Women’s Wear Designer, and Designer of the Year. He was also nominated for this year’s Designer of the Year Award. Now that he’s no longer working for Bottega, it’s unclear whether...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Get to Know This Year’s Fashion Awards Nominees

Click here to read the full article. The Fashion Awards gala, the biggest night on the British fashion calendar, is taking place on Monday at London’s Royal Albert Hall. It recognizes and celebrates what members of the local, and international, fashion industry have achieved over the past year. The big prizes on the night are the Designer of the Year Award and the BFC Foundation Award, which is dedicated to emerging talent.More from WWDBlack Friday Shopping 2021Virgil Abloh Founder of Off-White Dies at 41Inside the New Bulgari Hotel in Paris The nominees for the Designer of the Year Award include Balenciaga creative...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Juicy Couture and Emi Jay Team on 2000s-inspired Collection

Click here to read the full article. Juicy Couture and Emi Jay are teaming up to create a hair accessories collection for the holidays that blends both brands’ early Aughts aesthetics. The fashion label and hair accessories brand, respectively, are partnering on a collaboration for the holiday season. The 10-piece hair accessories collection is infused with early Aughts nostalgia, which are hallmarks of both companies.More from WWDA Close Look at 'Bottega Green'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022Photos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion Collaboration “In the last year, we’ve really just as a whole embodied a lot of early 2000s trends,” explained Emi...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

House of Gucci sends searches for luxury label soaring

Online searches for designer label Gucci have leapt following the release of the feature film, House of Gucci, which premiered last week.In the movie, directed by Ridley Scott, Lady Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani, who hired a hitman to kill her ex-husband and former head of the fashion label, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), in 1995.Fashion commerce aggregator Lovethesales.com reported on Friday that searches for Gucci bags soared by 257 per cent compared to the previous week. Searches for clothing by the label were up 73 per cent and sliders by 75 per cent.The effect of the film on Gucci’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar De La Renta
Robb Report

The Savoy’s New Gucci Suite Is the Perfect Companion to ‘The House of Gucci’ Movie

Gucci is not only hitting the big screen, it’s taking over one of London’s most famous hotels, too. Coinciding with Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated biographical crime drama The House of Gucci, which opened in theaters stateside this week, the luxury titan has put its own colorful spin on the Royal Suite at the Savoy. While Scott’s biopic focuses on the intricacies of the Italian fashion dynasty, specifically the ill-fated marriage between Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) and Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), it was actually the storied 5-star hotel that played a starring role in the formulation of the luxury label. In the early 20th...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The 76 Best Black Friday Clothing Deals to Shop Right Now

Click here to read the full article. Black Friday, aka the biggest shopping day of the year, has arrived. Taking place annually the day after Thanksgiving on Nov. 26, Black Friday is the day when retailers offer huge shopping incentives to customers on everything from electronics to homewares and fashion (there are lots of beauty deals on Black Friday from retailers like Ulta and Sephora, too). Cyber Monday falls the Monday after (this year on Nov. 29) and is dedicated to offering deals online. Black Friday has always been a huge in-store shopping day but has moved increasingly online in recent...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Wonderland Publisher Unveils Amazing, a New Fashion Title

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Visual Talent, the British publisher behind fashion magazines Wonderland, Man About Town, and Rollacoaster, is introducing a glossy biannual title called Amazing aimed at women 30 and older. The launch issue, which will be released on Friday, Nov. 25, spotlights actresses including Jennifer Connelly, Camille Cottin, Sheila Atim, and Rose Byrne; the singer-songwriter Natalie Imbruglia, and model Helena Christensen.More from WWDInside the New Bulgari Hotel in ParisVetements RTW Fall 2022Rarified Gemstones Other highlights include a story on the renaissance of French hotels and a fashion shoot with the English model Eliza Cummings. Jennifer Lynn, editor...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Malone Souliers Opens First London Store

Click here to read the full article. NEW HOME: London-based footwear label Malone Souliers is grasping the momentum of post-lockdown life and opening its first brick-and-mortar store in the U.K. “The world’s gone crazy, but it feels like we are re-emerging, and there was an opportunity to take advantage of that,” said Malone Souliers cofounder Mary Alice Malone in an interview. “We already have retail in Doha, but this was something a bit more sentimental. London is where it all started.”More from WWDA Close Look at 'Bottega Green'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022Accessories at Milan Fashion Week That Made Sustainability Look Good The new store...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resale#Design#Oscar De La Renta Enters#De La Renta#Burberry#Nordstrom#Archive
WWD

Giorgio Armani Decorated With Highest Italian Recognition

Click here to read the full article. ARMANI KNIGHT: Giorgio Armani has been bestowed with the Knight Grand Cross decorated with Grand Cordon recognition by Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella. In a private ceremony held Friday at the Palazzo del Quirinale in Rome, Mattarella decorated the Italian designer with the country’s highest merit award, part of the country’s Order of Merit, which is bestowed upon personalities that have excelled in the fields of literature, the arts, economy, public service, and social, philanthropic and humanitarian activities.More from WWDAll the Looks from Giorgio Armani Show in DubaiGiorgio Armani RTW Spring 2022Giorgio Armani Men's Spring...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Gucci Product Searches Spike After ‘House of Gucci’ Film Release

Click here to read the full article. MANY HAPPY RETURNS: It looks like the eagerly awaited “House of Gucci” will be bringing in more than box-office returns this holiday season. Cash registers should be ringing at Gucci as data showed a spike in searches for its handbags and clothes, coinciding with the film’s worldwide release this week. Fashion e-commerce aggregator Lovethesales.com reported on Friday that there was a 257 percent jump in searches for Gucci bags compared to the prior week, while searches for Gucci clothes rose 73 percent. Interest in Gucci slides, meanwhile, was up 75 percent week-on-week, it said.More...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Miss Dior Perfume Celebrated With Coin Series at Paris Mint

Click here to read the full article. LIQUID ASSET: Even through a mask, the scent of fresh roses was everywhere at the Monnaie de Paris, where a series of coins celebrating the Miss Dior fragrance was being unveiled on Thursday night. “When Monsieur Dior walked up the staircase of the Avenue Montaigne, he would say ‘flowers, flowers, more flowers’,” said Parfums Christian Dior’s chief executive officer Laurent Kleitman, noting the profusion of flowers that decorated the grand staircase and reception rooms of the Paris mint’s headquarters on Quai de Conti re-created the ambiance of the couturier’s 1947 show.More from WWDVirgil Abloh...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Beauty Sales on Star-Founded Brands and More

Black Friday isn’t just for scoring deep discounts on tech upgrades and wardrobe updates — beauty lovers can also stock up on winter skincare staples and cosmetics ahead of the chilly season and holiday event circuit. Prestige beauty retailers including Bluemercury, Dermstore, Soko Glam, Space NK, Sephora, Ulta and Violet Grey are all offering major markdowns on labels loved by Hollywood (Dr. Barbara Sturm, Augustinus Bader and Tata Harper, to name a few) and brands founded by stars and insiders (think Rihanna’s Fenty, facialist Joanna Vargas and Miranda Kerr’s Kora Organics, among others). And luxury department stores and e-tailers such...
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
WWD

Fred Reveals Its 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond Ahead of Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. SOLAR POWER: “It will never leave the house again,” said Fred chief executive officer Charles Leung as he unveiled Soleil d’Or, a 101.57-carat vivid intense yellow diamond that was entering the jeweler’s heritage collection, 44 years to the day after it was last shown by the house. In 1977, Henri Samuel, son of house founder Fred Samuel, bought and sold the diamond in the space of a few weeks, keeping it just long enough for three things: to make it the centerpiece of a brief exhibition at its Parisian flagship; have it immortalized held...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Alessandro Michele to Receive BFC Trailblazer Award at Fashion Awards

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele will receive the Trailblazer Award at The Fashion Awards 2021 on Nov. 29 at the Royal Albert Hall. The British Fashion Council, which is staging the awards with TikTok this year, said it is honoring Michele “for his visionary work to date in positioning Gucci at the intersection of culture, art, music and film.”More from WWDRed Carpet Looks From the 'House of Gucci' L.A. PremiereA Look Inside the New York 'House of Gucci' Premiere'House of Gucci' London Premiere Red Carpet: See the Photos The BFC noted that, in the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Faherty Brand a Case Study in Moving From ‘Native-Inspired’ to Native-Designed Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Looking at American brand Faherty today — with its Indigenous-led “Native Initiatives” — depicts a relatively airtight picture. But the road to inclusion was marred with cultural misfires.More from WWD2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet: PhotosPhotos from 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30Photos From the 2021 InStyle Awards Prior to cofounding Faherty with her husband Alex and taking up the role of chief impact officer, Kerry Docherty was a lawyer with a background in human rights. She “never really thought [she] would have a job in retail,” but contends Faherty isn’t the average retailer. And reconciliation...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Swarovski Continues Reboot With Creators Lab Concept and New Flagship

Click here to read the full article. As Swarovski pushes forward with its all-encompassing transformation that includes an executive shakeup and overhaul of its offering, another facet of the 126-year-old crystal-maker’s reboot was unveiled in Zurich this month: a new flagship concept. While working on a new store experience during the first part of the pandemic, creative director Giovanna Engelbert felt consumers needed to feel rewarded even if they didn’t buy anything, so she wanted to offer them “a moment of wonder.”More from WWDParis Designer Christmas Trees UnveiledCostume Designs From Elton John's biopic, RocketmanMagnolia Cup Ladies' Day at the Qatar Glorious...
BUSINESS
WWD

The Quiet Mastery of James Taffin de Givenchy

Click here to read the full article. Perched on the 25th floor of a Madison Avenue Midtown high-rise is a jewelry salon that has gained widespread repute and influence via whispers, not shouts. Taffin, the jewelry label and atelier founded 26 years ago by James Taffin de Givenchy, is an anomaly in a jewelry industry that is increasingly becoming dominated by global megabrands. For de Givenchy, however, it remains a thoughtful and inspiring pursuit toward innovation and creating custom “tiny little sculptures” to adorn the fingers, wrists and necks of consumers with a taste for high jewelry that defies categorization.More from...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Luximpact Is Investing in Historic French Jewelers, and Focusing on ESG

Click here to read the full article. Frédéric de Narp is back in the fine jewelry business with an investment firm that’s looking to revive historic French jewelry houses and help them to put sustainable materials and socially responsible practices at their core. De Narp, who was most recently chief executive officer of Bally but who spent most of his career at Cartier and Harry Winston, has joined with industry colleagues Sandrine de Laage and Coralie de Fontenay to form the Paris-based Luximpact.More from WWDBally RTW Spring 2022Bally RTW Fall 2021Inside the Clash de Cartier Party in Paris The Luximpact team wants...
BUSINESS
WWD

Jessica McCormack Goes Big on Bridal in London, and Online

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Jessica McCormack is making space for all those brides, loved-up couples, and joyful singles who put their romantic moments on hold due to COVID-19. Now that COVID-19 restrictions are tapering, international travel is back on, and people no longer have to say “I do,” through a mask, many are in the mood to spend. McCormack, who specializes in diamond jewelry, has created a dedicated bridal space on the second floor of her grand townhouse on Carlos Place in Mayfair, where customers can browse and shop for engagement rings, wedding bands, wedding day jewelry,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Britain’s Theo Fennell Wants to Keep His Brand Small, and Beautiful

Click here to read the full article. Theo Fennell isn’t in a hurry. After regaining full control of his namesake brand in June, he is focusing on bespoke works and prioritizing his close-knit group of loyal clients. In an interview, Fennell said he wants to stop compromising, and doing the big, commercial collections that previous investors were always asking for.More from WWDPhotos of Loren Gray's Jewelry Line, &always31 Playful Jewelry Gifts for the Fashion-MindedRoyal Wedding Tiaras in History “We’ve always been much happier doing very small, one-offs and very complicated and crafted work,” said the designer, 69, in a Zoom call. “I think...
BUSINESS
WWD

WWD

11K+
Followers
17K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy