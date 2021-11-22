ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

March for Midwives: Hundreds at Birmingham vigil

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent survey from the Royal College of Midwives shows...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

March for Midwives: 'The situation is at crisis point'

Hundreds of people have joined in vigils across the West Midlands to highlight the current maternity crisis. A recent survey carried out by the the Royal College of Midwives shows more than half of staff are considering leaving the profession. Many midwives feel staffing levels are "unsafe" and have created...
WORLD
BBC

Lincoln: Hundreds march insupport of women's safety

Hundreds of people have taken part in a rally in Lincoln to pledge support for women's safety. The Reclaim the Night march was organised by The University of Lincoln Students' Union. About 450 people attended the Thursday night event, with many holding placards as they marched from the campus through...
EDUCATION
The Tab

Staff at University of Birmingham will be striking this December

University of Birmingham students will be hit with three days of strike action from Wednesday 1 December to Friday 3 December. Today, the UCU announced its members will stop work in early December in an attempt to halt pension cuts and improve pay and working conditions of university staff. Earlier...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#Royal College#Vigil
travelblog.org

Birmingham Christmas Market

The festive lights of Birmingham with the ferris wheel turning was really pretty as we started our virtual tour with Heygo. It was interesting to hear from Ian how Birmingham’s German market was set up in 1997, known more formally as the Frankfurt Christmas Market Birmingham because traders come from the German twin city.
WORLD
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Man raped in Bolton town centre attack

A 22-year-old man has been raped by a man in a "shocking and horrific" attack in Bolton town centre, police have said. Officers were called to Back Mawdsley Street at 03:30 GMT on Sunday. The victim said he was approached by a man near Nelson Square who then walked with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Reclusive Yorkshire family kept embalmed remains of woman on her deathbed

A reclusive Japanese family who kept the embalmed remains of a dead relative at their home in a North Yorkshire village will face no further action after prosecutors decided putting them on trial was not in the public interest. The mummified remains of Cambridge-educated Rina Yasutake, 49, were found by...
U.K.
BBC

Channel disaster: Kurdish woman is first victim identified

A 24-year-old Kurdish woman from northern Iraq has become the first victim of this week's mass drowning in the Channel to be identified. Maryam Nuri Mohamed Amin was one of 27 people who died while attempting to cross to Britain on Wednesday. Her fiancé, who lives in the UK, told...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Brazilian girl gang who dressed as Deliveroo-style couriers to ferry drugs around London in co-ordinated pink rucksacks are jailed for total of 40 years

A Brazilian girl gang who ran a Deliveroo-style service to ferry drugs round London have been jailed for more than 40 years. The all-female group of drug couriers wore uniforms in an attempt to blend in and even wore co-ordinated pink rucksacks with a 'team' number written on, and a different coloured wallet inside with the driver's name on.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: Prepare for lockdown 4.0 – here’s how to get through it

My heart, quite literally, sank when I heard the news of the new Covid-19 variant that has been discovered in South Africa, amid warnings that it could be the “most significant” strain of the virus yet. There are fears that the B.1.1.529 variant may have the potential to evade immunity built up by vaccination or prior infection – with the health secretary, Sajid Javid, warning that it might be “more transmissible” than the Delta strain. As a result, Britain has added six new countries to the red list for travel: South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe.I’m absolutely...
WORLD
Anita Durairaj

A rare medical case of the woman with 4 legs

Myrtle CorbinPicture by Charles Eisenmann; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. It was a very rare medical case but Josephine Myrtle Corbin was born in 1868 as a dipygus. The dipygus is the rarest case of conjoined twinning where the parasitic twin is completely enclosed in the body of the healthy twin. The result is a severe congenital deformity where the legs and pelvis become duplicated.
BBC

Trio 'organised mail order gun service' via Coventry Airport

Three men have been jailed for importing illegal firearms into the UK hidden in the post and trying to sell them, the National Crime Agency says. Officers found two semi-automatic pistols and bullets in a parcel disguised as car parts at Coventry Airport in January last year. The parcel, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘This is no life’: Migrants in bitterly cold Dunkirk camp ask why England isn’t doing more to help

Migrants living in the bitter cold in a Dunkirk campsite have asked why the UK does not do more to help them, just days after 27 people died crossing the English Channel. Rows of tents have been pitched next to a disused railway track in Grande-Synthe in northern France, as people there told The Independent they dreamed of having a safe life in England.Some had even tried to cross the English Channel several times, but ended up back in France after their attempts failed due to issues with the boat or being stopped by police.Pleas for safe routes to...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

‘Unacceptable’: Violent assaults on children surge 70% at youth prison

The rate of violent assaults on children at a youth jail has surged in the past two years, with the prisons watchdog slamming conditions at the facility as “completely unacceptable”.A Prison Inspectorate report on Cookham Wood Young Offenders Institution (YOI) in Kent finds that the facility, which holds 87 children aged from 15 to 18, has considerably worsened further since the last inspection in 2019 - which found that violence was “too high”.The numbers of assaults and serious assaults on children were higher than in similar establishments, with violence having caused 49 recorded injuries in the previous 12 months, resulting...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy