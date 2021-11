Per Deadline, the ever industrious Dick Wolf and his production company, Wolf Entertainment, have another series to add to their resume. Dark Woods, a scripted podcast that is produced by Wolf Entertainment, has been selected to be the next long-form podcast that is making the jump from audio to television with Universal Television developing the series. This move is following in the footsteps of other successful podcasts that jump to the small screen such as Dr. Death, which stars Joshua Jackson, Sam Esmail's Homecoming, and Bravo channel's adaptation of Dirty John starring Eric Bana and Connie Britton, for which Britton received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO