‘We Are Lady Parts’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

Peacock is ready to rock again.

The NBCUniversal-backed streamer has handed out a second season renewal for the breakout comedy from creator Nida Manzoor. The comedy about an all-Muslim female punk band has a rare 100 percent rating among critics on RottenTomatoes.com. Season one launched stateside in June.

The comedy, from NBCUniversal International Studios and Channel 4, aired as a pilot in 2018 as part of the latter’s Comedy Blaps slate that serves as a showcase for new voices. Following its successful debut there, Channel 4 and Working Title Television picked it up to series with a six-episode order.

We Are Lady Parts , which stars Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela, Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole and Lucie Shorthouse, was “born out of a sense of frustration with the representation of Muslim women being oppressed and lacking agency [in television],” Manzoor told TV’s Top 5 in June . The series, which does have some semi-autobiographical elements, features original music written by Manzoor and her siblings.

“I feel so incredibly lucky and excited to have the opportunity to make a second series of We Are Lady Parts ,” Manzoor said in a statement Monday. “I can’t wait to delve back into the world of the band and go deeper into their lives. Expect more high jinks, more music and more flights of fancy. SPARTA!”

NBCUniversal International Studios — a division of Universal Studio Group — also commissioned an album featuring the original music penned by Manzoor and her siblings Shez Manzoor, Sanya Manzoor and Benni Fregin. Season two of the series will also air in the U.K. on Channel 4.

“ We Are Lady Parts exploded onto our screens and into our hearts with irreverent humor, original storytelling and boundary-pushing comedy,” said Lisa Katz, president scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’re incredibly proud that this fan-favorite series was heralded as groundbreaking for Muslim representation on TV and can’t wait to continue on this journey with visionary creator Nida Manzoor and this beloved ensemble.”

We Are Lady Parts was recently nominated for two Gotham Awards (breakthrough series and outstanding performance in a new series for Vasan) and won the prestigious Edinburgh TV award for best comedy series. Additionally, Manzoor — who penned and directed every episode — is set to receive the 2021 Rose d’Or Emerging Talent Award for her work on the series.

The renewal helps solidify Peacock’s roster of scripted originals, which also includes Girls5eva and Rutherford Falls, both of which have also been picked up for sophomore runs.