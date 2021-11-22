The One Ingredient You Need To Include In Your Skincare Routine For Visibly Smaller Pores

Shutterstock

There are a plethora of skincare concerns you may struggle with from dry patches to breakouts, oily skin, and everything in between. While skincare products commonly address the more popular issues listed above, there are other issues that may arise which are less frequently discussed. One such issue is pore size. Your pores are the tiny openings on your complexion that allow for sweat and oil to be released, but they can often vary in size and you may find that with oilier skin your pores are significantly more noticeable. In order to shrink pores without going to great lengths or damaging your skin, we spoke with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner to get a sense of what can be done for this pesky skin concern—this is what he had to say.

Seeing as your pores do serve a function on your complexion, it’s unrealistic to expect to eliminate their appearance entirely from your skin. “Pores connect your oil glands to the surface of the skin. When they are filled with oil, the pores become dilated and appear more prominent. Think of your pores like a brown paper bag which can either be collapsed or opened depending on whether there’s anything inside of it,” explains Zeichner. With this, the best way to treat enlarged pores, he notes, is with simple ingredients which you may already have in your skincare collection: hydroxy acid and witch hazel.

Both of these ingredients are integral for targeting oil production which is what is most likely going to cause your pores to appear enlarged, explains Zeichner. “Hydroxy acids help remove excess oil and exfoliate dead cells from the surface of the skin. Witch hazel is a natural astringent that has drying effects on the skin. Charcoal and clay containing products are also useful in addressing large pores because they are super absorbent and act like a magnet, attracting oil from the skin,” he adds.

With this in mind, including a toner with both of these ingredients may be the best way to shrink the appearance of pores without causing any unnecessary irritation on the skin. Zeichner suggests the Bliss Disappearing Act Toner for this which contains both witch hazel and citric acid to help remove excess oil from the pores, therefore shrinking their enlarged appearance. “The formula also has niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3 that helps soothe skin inflammation. This toner is gentle enough to use on a daily basis, and it can be used across almost all skin types,” notes Zeichner.

That being said, it is important to take note that exfoliating products may be harsh on sensitive skin, so it can be helpful to check in with a dermatologist before integrating this product into your routine. Pores are a natural part of your skin and while there’s no way to completely eliminate their appearance, using the proper ingredients such as hydroxy acid and witch hazel to manage oil can be incredibly useful in reducing their size and smoothing the skin for a more even complexion.