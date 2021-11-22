Pennsylvania bill seeks to help firehouses retain funding

Pennsylvania state Rep. Torren Ecker has introduced legislation to help fire companies keep more of the funds they raise.

House Bill 1973 would exempt fire companies from certain audit requirements and reduce imposed fines.

“Since taking office, I have been approached by a few local fire companies that lost out on untold amounts of money because they were forced to adhere to more stringent requirements simply because they hired a third-party professional fundraiser,” Ecker, R-Abbottstown, said in a news release. “This deeply cuts into efforts to raise money that is used to buy gas for the fire engines that would show up at your home if it were on fire.”

Under current law, when a charitable organization uses a third-party professional fundraiser, it is required to complete an independent audit or review of financial statements.

The bill is awaiting a hearing in the House Finance Committee.

