ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania bill seeks to help firehouses retain funding

By Natalie Kapustik, The Center Square contributor
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iC5Fz_0d3sVIbL00


Pennsylvania state Rep. Torren Ecker has introduced legislation to help fire companies keep more of the funds they raise.

House Bill 1973 would exempt fire companies from certain audit requirements and reduce imposed fines.

“Since taking office, I have been approached by a few local fire companies that lost out on untold amounts of money because they were forced to adhere to more stringent requirements simply because they hired a third-party professional fundraiser,” Ecker, R-Abbottstown, said in a news release. “This deeply cuts into efforts to raise money that is used to buy gas for the fire engines that would show up at your home if it were on fire.”

Under current law, when a charitable organization uses a third-party professional fundraiser, it is required to complete an independent audit or review of financial statements.

The bill is awaiting a hearing in the House Finance Committee.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
WTAJ

Senator Casey shares impact of Infrastructure Bill on Pennsylvania

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill, signed into law by President Biden, will directly impact Pennsylvania’s roads, bridges, and broadband. “It’s really a substantial investment, maybe you could say unprecedented investment, in Pennsylvania,” said Bob Casey, U.S. Senator for Pennsylvania. Senator Casey said some of the money will go toward […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wnynewsnow.com

Federal Infrastructure Bill Could Help Fund Local Projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Highways, waterways and public transportation are about to get a big makeover from the federal infrastructure bill. So which projects in our area could get some of that federal money?. The $1.2-trillion dollar infrastructure bill has been touted as a game changer for our dilapidated roads, bridges...
ERIE, PA
Clearfield Progress

Senate passes bill to protect energy choice options in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Senate has approved legislation that prevents municipalities from banning specific fuel sources for energy use. Senate Bill 275, sponsored by Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee Chair Gene Yaw, R-Williamsport, said the measure will prevent an “unworkable patchwork” of restrictions that could spread across the state’s more than 2,500 municipalities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Clearfield Progress

Pennsylvania bill would bring farmers, small businesses into cannabis market

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Rep. Melissa Shusterman plans to introduce legislation to allow farmers and small businesses a chance to compete in the medical marijuana market. The legislation would allow farmers and small business permits to take part in the cultivation of cannabis for medical reasons. Shusterman, D-Paoli, wants...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Torren Ecker
Clearfield Progress

Pennsylvania Senate approves small business tax reform bill

(The Center Square) – Legislation to advance tax reform and eliminate a disadvantage for small businesses was approved by the Pennsylvania Senate. Senate Bill 347, sponsored by Sen. John DiSanto, R-Dauphin, mirrors the federal Internal Revenue Code to allow small businesses a “like-kind” exchange for tax deferral when property is exchanged for similar property. This facilitates businesses investing in job-creating assets that are necessary to stay competitive, a Senate Republicans news release said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Republic

Hit-and-run defendant seeks to relocate to Pennsylvania for new job

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A defendant charged in the hit-and-run death of a Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. student attempting to board her school bus is requesting to be allowed to move to West Chester, Pennsylvania to take a new job with a start date of Nov. 29. Attorneys James H. Voyles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firehouses#House#Washington Examiner
heraldstandard.com

DEP, PennDOT seeking volunteers to ‘Pick Up Pennsylvania’

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Transportation are encouraging residents to volunteer for “Pick Up Pennsylvania,” a statewide campaign of fall litter cleanups to benefit streams, rivers and lakes. The campaign, which is currently in effect, will be held through Nov. 30. “Our waterways foster pride of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Land Line Media

Pennsylvania bill would reinstate turnpike fare collectors

A renewed pursuit at the Pennsylvania statehouse is intended to lessen revenue loss on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. In March 2020, Gov. Tom Wolf furloughed turnpike employees because of coronavirus concerns. In place of fare collectors, the turnpike switched over to cashless toll collection. Less than three months after the furlough,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
stockxpo.com

Two Top Pennsylvania Pension Fund Officials to Retire Amid Federal Probe

Two top officials at Pennsylvania’s largest pension fund are retiring amid a federal investigation and calls by some board members for their ouster. The board of Pennsylvania’s $64 billion Public School Employees’ Retirement System voted Thursday to approve resolutions accepting the retirement of Glen Grell, the executive director, and Jim Grossman, the chief investment officer. Board members approved plans for both men to stay on in temporary advisory positions and authorized the board chair to begin a search for their replacements.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Farm Bureau President Seeks Solutions for Ag

HERSHEY, Pa. — Rick Ebert has a clear strategy to keep Pennsylvania farms competitive — fund climate mitigation and rural internet, and write smarter regulations for the dairy and meat industries. “I believe Pennsylvania agriculture is poised for growth,” Ebert, president of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, said in a press...
HERSHEY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Heartland Institute

Research & Commentary: Pennsylvania House Bill Considers Minimum Wage Increase

Throughout 2021, many states have suffered from labor shortages, unprecedented inflation, and an ever-worsening supply chain crisis. Because of the perilous economic situation, several states are considering quick fixes to address their financial problems, even though these so-called quick fixes would likely make matters worse over the long term. In...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Resolution seeking gun-crimes study passes Pennsylvania House

(The Center Square) – State lawmakers want the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing to study the investigation, prosecution and conviction of gun crimes in the commonwealth after a surge in shootings and deaths. Members of the Pennsylvania House voted, 133-67, to adopt House Resolution 111 at the behest of Rep. Todd...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kinyradio.com

State DOT seeking public input on infrastructure bill funding for Alaska

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - With President Joe Biden signing the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act into law, the Alaska department of transportation is soliciting public input on the spending of the funds. According to the department, the infrastructure bill will increase highway transportation funding formulas by about 40%, and doubles...
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
179K+
Followers
55K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy