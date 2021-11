The annual Christmas Light Parade is fast approaching as the season’s holidays have arrived. However, this year there will be some changes to the city’s parade route. Sierra Vista Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Melany Edwards-Barton said the new parade route is safer for spectators and participants. In addition, the route for the Christmas Light Parade will be more cost-effective. The original parade route was found not to be cost-effective.

SIERRA VISTA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO