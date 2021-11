It seems odd that Idaho’s two congressional representatives, Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill, but both senators, Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, voted for it. One might have assumed that Idaho’s congressional delegation would, at some point, have gotten together and ask themselves the question: “Is this bill good for Idaho and for the country?” and whatever the answer was, all four would have voted accordingly.

9 DAYS AGO