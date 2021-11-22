WATCH: The Selling Sunset Cast Is Stepping Out for Season 4 — and Introducing Some New Friends

Spoilers ahead! This post contains information about Selling Sunset season 4, including the finale. If you haven't yet watched, bookmark for later. Christine Quinn might be "so good," but Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) isn't after their confrontation on the Selling Sunset season 4 finale. After 10 episodes of tension, Christine finally came face to face with her Oppenheim Group colleagues for a face-off that Christine essentially blew off. The women -- namely Heather, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and newbie Emma Hernan -- waited for hours for Christine's arrival, hoping to clear the air (and maybe even clean the slate) after their collective agreement that Christine was one, lying about the timeline of her relationship with Emma's mutual ex and two, needed to own up for all the wrongs she's made (in their eyes, at least) over the last four seasons. But, after showing up three hours after the start of the event, Christine laughed off the collective olive branch/ambush, inciting Heather to storm off (chased by her then-fiancé, now-husbandTarek El Moussa) and leave the event.

