NBA

Bulls vs. Pacers: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Monday

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls host the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls are coming off a 109-103 victory against the New York Knicks on Sunday night.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Monday, Nov. 22
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago, listen on 670 The Score, TUDN 1200 AM

Pacers at Bulls notable injuries:

Chicago: Nikola Vucevic (health and safety protocol) and Patrick Williams (left wrist ligament tear) are out.

Indiana: T.J. Warren (foot) is out.

Probable starting lineups

Chicago Bulls

  • F DeMar DeRozan
  • F Alex Caruso
  • C Tony Bradley
  • G Zach LaVine
  • G Lonzo Ball

Indiana Pacers

  • F Justin Holiday
  • F Domantas Sabonis
  • C Myles Turner
  • G Caris LeVert
  • G Malcolm Brogdon

