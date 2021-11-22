Bulls vs. Pacers: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Monday
Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls host the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Bulls are coming off a 109-103 victory against the New York Knicks on Sunday night.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
- Date: Monday, Nov. 22
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago, listen on 670 The Score, TUDN 1200 AM
Pacers at Bulls notable injuries:
Chicago: Nikola Vucevic (health and safety protocol) and Patrick Williams (left wrist ligament tear) are out.
Indiana: T.J. Warren (foot) is out.
Probable starting lineups
Chicago Bulls
- F DeMar DeRozan
- F Alex Caruso
- C Tony Bradley
- G Zach LaVine
- G Lonzo Ball
Indiana Pacers
- F Justin Holiday
- F Domantas Sabonis
- C Myles Turner
- G Caris LeVert
- G Malcolm Brogdon
