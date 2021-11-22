Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh talks Buckeyes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WCMH/AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had his weekly news conference Monday to talk about the game against Ohio State.

A lot more than bragging rights are on the line this year in Ann Arbor for the No. 2 Buckeyes and No. 6 Wolverines. The winner clinches the Big Ten East and advances to the conference championship game Dec. 4 — and stays alive for the College Football Playoff.

Michigan (10-1) is coming off a 59-18 win against Maryland.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.