Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh talks Buckeyes
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WCMH/AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had his weekly news conference Monday to talk about the game against Ohio State.
A lot more than bragging rights are on the line this year in Ann Arbor for the No. 2 Buckeyes and No. 6 Wolverines. The winner clinches the Big Ten East and advances to the conference championship game Dec. 4 — and stays alive for the College Football Playoff.Ohio State No. 2 in AP college football poll; Cincinnati falls to No. 4
Michigan (10-1) is coming off a 59-18 win against Maryland.
