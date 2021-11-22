ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navajo officials urge COVID-19 safety as holiday nears

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — As the Thanksgiving holiday nears, the Navajo Nation is urging residents on the vast reservation to limit in-person gatherings to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The tribe reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and five more coronavirus-related deaths. The figures bring the total number of cases to 38,898, including 11 cases that belatedly were reported. The death toll is 1,527.

Navajo Vice President Myron Lizer said far too many people have contracted COVID-19 because they gather in-person and do not adhere to social distance guidelines or wear a mask.

“As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, it’s crucial that our Navajo people continue to support one another and help to inform their loved ones about the importance of taking precautions and limiting in-person gatherings,” he said in a statement.

The tribe has maintained a mask mandate through most of the pandemic. Tribal officials are urging those who aren’t vaccinated to do so.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Sees Spike In Key COVID-19 Metrics, Officials Urge Caution Over Holiday Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City has seen a jump in every key COVID-19 metric in the last two weeks, according to city officials Tuesday. The numbers parallel a statewide and national spike in COVID-19 cases as the holiday season approaches. The city’s average daily case rate more than doubled in the last two weeks. According to Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa, Baltimore is averaging 97 cases per day, an increase of 58% in the last two weeks. The average positivity in the city is 1.9%, an increase of 32% over the last two weeks. Baltimore has seen a seven-day average of 106 hospitalizations, up...
BALTIMORE, MD
KSLTV

Navajo Nation Council releases statement for Thanksgiving holiday

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The 24th Navajo Nation Council, and Speaker Seth Damon released as statement to commemorate the Thanksgiving holiday:. Yá’át’ééh Keshmesh Yazhi. Our Indigenous people were here in thriving communities long before this national holiday, and we are still here since time immemorial. We are reminded of our resiliency as the Navajo people as we fight together to defeat this pandemic. It is through our traditional songs, ceremonies, and our prayers that sustains us today.
POLITICS
yourvalley.net

Arizona deemed among most unsafe states for COVID-19

A combination of lower vaccination rates and higher positive testing rates has made Arizona among the most unsafe states regarding COVID-19, according to a new Wallethub report. Arizona ranked No. 44 out of 50 states and the District of Columbia on its overall safety regarding the coronavirus, coming in between...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Tallies More Than 10,000 Reinfections Since Pandemic’s Start

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As post-Thanksgiving crowds hit stores for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday deals, health officials in Minnesota report 4,131 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths. In all, the state has seen 895,229 COVID-19 cases since March of 2020 and 9,338 total deaths. There have been more than 10,000 reinfections in the state since the pandemic started. The positivity rate is holding at 11% as of Wednesday (due to data lag), but that’s still above the “high risk” threshold and a figure not seen since December 2020. The state is seeing 75.6 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents;...
MINNESOTA STATE
westernslopenow.com

Officials recommend getting COVID-19 tested before your holiday plans

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) – COVID-19 cases in Mesa County have continued to rise since early August, but now that steady incline is growing rapidly, and health officials are concerned. While cases are climbing, hospital capacity and COVID-19 related deaths are also rising. 53 Mesa County residents are currently hospitalized...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Deseret News

As the Navajo Nation battled COVID-19, teachers fought to connect with traumatized students

Denece Kitto’s first days as principal of Tse’Bii’Nidzisgai Elementary came as the pandemic ravaged the community she’d just been hired to serve. As she dealt with all the ways “distance learning” was more difficult for the children of the Navajo Nation, Kitto, who was hired in July 2020, also listened to how the pandemic was changing families forever.
KIDS
