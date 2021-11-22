How to shake up your Thanksgiving meal: Beat Check podcast

Thanksgiving is a holiday made of food and family and doing the same things year after year in what we call tradition. They're traditions of what we eat, but, most importantly, they're the things we do with family. Last year, COVID turned everything upside down. We had a weird and quiet Thanksgiving, with our daughter, Zoe, quarantining in her apartment, so we saw her only via computer screens. Our hearts were sad without her and the other beloved faces who typically adorn our table. This year, we are ready to get back at it, to eat and party and hug and fling open our doors to our (vaccinated) family and friends.

