Abilene, KS

Dickinson EMS hosts food drive for Abilene Area Food and Clothing Bank

By Ed Boice Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 6 days ago
With one of their ambulances positioned in front of the West Country Mart in Abilene, four employees of Dickinson County Emergency Services gathered food and toiletry items Nov. 20 for the Abilene Area Food and Clothing Bank in preparation for Thanksgiving. This is the second time the county’s EMS has hosted a food drive, the first time being in 2019.

“We started this thing because we wanted to shed light on that it’s not always bad when you have a paramedic or EMT walk through your door,” said Alex Leff, captain paramedic, “It gives us a more personal tone and humanizes us to be more than just a bunch of ambulance drivers. It’s a good way for us to give back.”

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Leff said they received more items than they expected, receiving at about a rate of 500-600 items every two hours. The final total of items they received is 1686 with a few monetary donations, Leff said.

The next food drive EMS plans to host will be some day in December in Herington. To make a donation or to ensure Thanksgiving dinner happens, Abilene Area Food and Clothing Center is at 409 NW 3rd St.

Abilene, KS
