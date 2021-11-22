Kyle Rittenhouse: I wasn't on trial – self-defense was

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who killed two people and shot another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was acquitted Friday of first-degree intentional homicide and four other felony charges. Rittenhouse, wearing a dark jacket with a burgundy tie and shirt, stood behind the defense table as each not guilty verdict was...
Attempting to undermine the heart of Kyle Rittenhouse’s self-defense claim, a prosecutor told a Wisconsin jury during closing arguments on Monday that the then-17-year-old provoked the confrontation that led to him killing two people and wounding a third. The prosecution maintained that Rittenhouse pointed his AR-15 rifle at Joseph Rosenbaum, the first person he shot.
Many people are going to have trouble accepting the Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty verdict, but I think there would be fewer of them if they’d watched the trial, beginning to end, as a jury does. It bothers me deeply that Rittenhouse killed two people with a gun a 17-year-old shouldn’t...
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- After about eight hours of deliberations, there is still no verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. The jury began deliberating at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, and so far they have asked the judge two questions, both related to photo copies of jury instructions. Almost...
KENOSHA, Wisconsin — After several days of testimonies, evidence and arguments -- the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial lies in the hands a dozen jurors. Rittenhouse, 18, faces life in prison if convicted as charged for using an AR-style semi-automatic rifle to kill two men and injuring a third during a night of protests against racial injustice in Kenosha in the summer of 2020.
Faced with five criminal charges for shooting multiple attackers, two of whom died, during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Kyle Rittenhouse claimed self-defense. And on November 19, 2021, the jury delivered a not guilty verdict on all counts. "The not-guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case represents a victory for...
Kyle Rittenhouse says his case was not about the contentious issue of race — and that, in fact, he supports Black Lives Matter. “This case … had nothing to do with race, had to do with the right to self-defense,” Rittenhouse, 18, told Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an interview set to air Monday.
"Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy" opened with former U.S. attorney and Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy on the state of the justice system in America. Specifically, Gowdy referenced the recent jury decisions behind the Kyle Rittenhouse and the Ahmaud Arbery trials, two heavily-promoted cases in the media. Both trials had different outcomes with the Rittenhouse trial ended with a not guilty verdict, and the trial against Arbery’s killers resulted in a guilty verdict.
Two men were killed by Rittenhouse and he wounded a third who admitted on stand he was pointing a gun at Rittenhouse as he charged him. This took place in the summer of 2020 during the violent protests in Kenosha, Wisc. There were no policemen at hand, so what was Rittenhouse to do? He rightfully defended himself.
A guns rights organization pledged to "award" Kyle Rittenhouse with an AR-15 following the teen's acquittal. Gun Owners of America called Rittenhouse a "warrior for gun owners and self defense rights." Rittenhouse was cleared of all charges relating to the fatal shooting of two men in Kenosha, Wisconsin. A gun-rights...
Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism. William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
A firearms and self-defense law expert is weighing in on the potential impact of the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. Morgan Ballis, with Campus Safety Alliance, is hopeful the jury’s decision does not empower others to carry firearms and act out at future protests. In fact, he says, by arming himself, Kyle Rittenhouse “invited" the wrong kind of attention.
As Ahmaud Arbery lay dead in the middle of the street in a pool of his own blood, Greg McMichael—a white man now charged with murder—referred to the slain 25-year-old Black man as an “a—hole,” according to testimony Tuesday. Glynn County Police Officer Jeffrey Brandeberry, who was one of the...
You had one job! Girl, go to jail and then go to hell!. True justice would be a world where Ahmaud Arbery is at home enjoying the holidays with his loved ones. However, former district attorney of Glynn County Jackie Johnson thought only the white men who killed him deserved that kind of freedom and safety. BOSSIP previously reported in September that Johnson was criminally charged with obstruction for showing favor to Arbery’s killers and delaying their arrest for months.
Glynn County police Sgt. Roderic Nohilly testified that when speaking with Greg McMichael at police headquarters after the shooting, Greg told him Arbery “wasn’t out for no Sunday jog. He was getting the hell out of there,” and that he, Travis and William Bryan had him "trapped like a rat.”
Comments / 0