Snail Mail – Rescheduled 2021-22 Tour Dates

Lindsey Jordan has rescheduled a string of Snail Mail tour dates due to upcoming vocal cord surgery. The trek was meant to kick off later this year, but will now commence April 5 following the operation. “I’ve been struggling with my vocal health more and more each year. I lose my voice after a couple days of singing,” Jordan wrote in a statement. “I went to see an ENT last week and they found massive polyps in my vocal cords (surprisingly from vocal trauma due to talking!! shocker lol) that need to be operated on to prevent permanent damage to my voice. The recovery time is three months/speech therapy and in an effort to make sure the rest of the tour can happen, I will be postponing our first US tour which was supposed to begin this week as well as our initial UK/Euro tour :(.” Find her rescheduled dates and full statement below.

