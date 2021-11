Premier League talking points. The latest round of Premier League fixtures promises to be a big one for both new managers and those under pressure. Eddie Howe, Steven Gerrard and Dean Smith will take charge of their latest clubs for the first time, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fights to come back from another chastening loss and Antonio Conte attempts to stamp his authority on his Tottenham team.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO