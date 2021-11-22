ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Who's the Top Dog in the Resale Market?

By Jeremy Bowman and Nicholas Rossolillo
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RJR1o_0d3sRRRU00

The clothing resale market is attracting a lot of attention from newly public stocks, including Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP), as some forecasts call for it to be a major growth sector.

In this episode of "Upgrade or Topgrade," Millionacres Editor Deidre Woollard and Fool Contributors Jeremy Bowman and Nicholas Rossolillo rank Poshmark, ThredUp, Depop parent Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), and The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL). Keep reading to see which came out on top.

Deidre Woollard: As we wrap up, I wanted to know how you would rank these companies if you were making a basket. Which ones are most appealing to you right now?

Jeremy Bowman: If we're talking about Etsy as a whole, I like Etsy as a whole. I think Depop fits in pretty well with that. I think as a straight business, I like that they have a direct commission with their interface. It makes the most sense to me. I think ThredUp is the most creative in this industry, and they seem they have the most potential for disruption. I don't know if it will work out for them, but I think they seem to be doing the most, they're going to own the resale space in five years. They have the greatest potential of doing so. I think those two of the four that we talked about intrigue me the most.

Deidre Woollard: You think ThredUp has a better shot than Poshmark?

Jeremy Bowman: Poshmark seems to be more direct. I get their business model, but I think with the resale as a service and I like those cleanup [Clean Out] kits. Some of the ThredUp materials, I think they're thinking about it more. They have more of that environmental angle, too, and the retail partnerships. So I don't mean to knock Poshmark if you like Poshmark, but I think of all these companies, ThredUp was, they seem to be thinking about this in a new way.

Nicholas Rossolillo: I am a little partial to Etsy because I owned it before it even became a part of this little niche of apparel and accessories. I think I have to stay [inaudible] on that. I still like Etsy, and I like what they bring to the Depop model. They've done great things for some like Reverb. Etsy acquired Reverb, which is a reseller market for musical equipment, a few years back, and they've done fantastic things for that marketplace. I think they'll do the same thing for Depop in the coming years. After that, I think I like Poshmark. For a couple of simple reasons: I think the model is a little bit more proven, their free-cash-flow positive, and they've raised a massive amount of cash from their IPO early this year. That alone, even though the stock price has obviously done very poorly since January, I think the market overall longer-term believes in the business model for that reason. I think there was a reason why so many investors paid up for that IPO and gave them so much cash.

After that, ThredUp, I think it can take a few years for the business model to dial some things in, selling that high volume of lower value items, but that could be interesting.

Then The RealReal, I think I'd put at the bottom of my list. I think there could be some problems with the authentication process. It just seems like it's a model that should work and it should be highly profitable, but it seems complicated to me, too. I think that shows up in the very, very large negative free cash flow numbers that they're turning out right now. It's going to be difficult for them to dial in their process, I believe.

Deidre Woollard: I really agree with that. I think the more I think about this space, since this is "Upgrade or Topgrade," I think they're better options than The RealReal. I think the total addressable market worries me. I think the authentication service is actually the better part of it. If they dialed that in, I think it could actually be a service within others. I'm not sure that they really have the cachet to be a solo brand for the long term. I'd rather see them potentially get acquired by somebody else. I could immediately think of a few that might be good for that.

I still love Poshmark, and it's interesting to me that I still love Poshmark after going through this process because I really, rally like what ThredUp is doing with their resale as a service. I think that's so, so smart. I think the thing that concerns me, though, is that low dollar volume is that problem over time. I think about things, shipping going up, labor going up, inflation in general, and it just worries me that they are in a situation where they're always going to be dealing with the lowest-margin items, and I think that is a concern that makes me feel less optimistic about it over time. And I think the other thing that there isn't as much of that stickiness with ThredUp as there is with Poshmark. Poshmark has done a really good job with having conferences, using this sort of influencer economy to make people excited about the brand, excited about being Poshers, excited about the process itself. And that, I think, it's a mushy metric to look at, but it is something that matters when you're talking about a company like this.

Nicholas Rossolillo: Absolutely. I agree. Just that Poshmark has done a good job with that, and it's a mushy metric because you can't put a number on it, but it's a real metric, though, like the number of users you're able to acquire and retain. That's one of the driving metrics for internet-based businesses is user metrics. I agree on ThredUp. I almost think it's an interesting business model, it could work, but I would still pick the traditional like treasure-hunt style business over ThredUp at this point. I would just go invest in TJX Companies or Ross Stores over ThredUp at this point. But I would keep an eye on ThredUp because if they can figure that out, it might be interesting someday.

Deidre Woollard: I think that we may see some changes with ThredUp with that Farfetch donate program. It's still early days on that, so that's one of the things I want to keep an eye on because I do think that partnerships they've made you think of like Michael [inaudible], Adidas, Crocs -- they're not low-end, but they are a little bit more high-end than some of the other basic thrift. I feel like that might be a direction they go in. That gets me a little more excited about that in general. Just to wrap up all of these companies, with the exception of Etsy of course, these are all still babies in the space. They are all recent IPOs. There's going to be a lot of ups and downs over the next few years, but I think all of them have the potential to stake out their own niche in this space because it's just going to keep growing.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

Stocks fell hard last week as both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) shed more than 2%. Indexes are still having an above-average year, though, with gains of 14% for the Dow and 22% for the S&P so far in 2021. Earnings season powers on...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Market Overreactions I Bought Last Week

This Fool initiated a position in Dick's Sporting Goods, a sporting gear retailer growing faster than its single-digit P/E ratio. He also added to his Genius Sports position. The stock has fallen 61% since peaking in May. Both stocks moved lower after reported quarterly results last week. The numbers weren't...
STOCKS
NBC Connecticut

Shoppers Are Buying From Resale Retailers More Than Ever. Here's Why

The resale market is booming, and by 2023 is expected to reach $51 billion. That has been fueled by shifting consumer demands, from shopping in more sustainable ways as well as trying to secure hard-to-find luxury items. Resale platforms like The RealReal and ThredUp have benefited, and other traditional retailers...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Resale#Tdup#Realreal
The Motley Fool

Do This Before Cardano Skyrockets

Cardano has climbed more than 700% this year. But there’s a lot to come that may drive this crypto higher. Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) already has made great gains. This young and dynamic cryptocurrency has soared more than 700% so far this year. Investors are excited about the blockchain network's speed, energy efficiency, and current and potential uses.
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals came early! Our picks, from $10

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Worried you missed the Black Friday party? Never fear, Walmart's early Cyber Monday deals are here! This weekend's savings have been incredible all around, and Walmart continues to lead the charge. The retailer now has a ton of early Cyber Monday discounts sitewide, including covet-worthy tech, toys and even bedding. All the big brands are massively on sale: Samsung, Bose, Nintendo, Shark, Tempurpedic, Revlon, Pyrex, The Pioneer Woman, Hamilton Beach...you know the drill.
SHOPPING
The Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency I'd Buy Right Now -- and It's Not Shiba Inu

Solana is the fastest-growing crypto ecosystem. Its competitive advantages include super-fast transaction speeds and low costs. Solana should have tremendous room to run despite soaring more than 9,300% over the last 12 months. I must admit that I've been blown away by what Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) has done in a...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Adidas
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $1,000 Right Now

If you held a $1,000 position in Microsoft stock 10 years ago, your stake would be worth more than $17,000 based on the company's dividend-adjusted return. A $1,000 investment in Amazon held across the last decade would have yielded even better results and now be worth roughly $19,000. Time can be an investor's greatest advantage in the market, and even big-name companies that are already well-established can deliver explosive returns when given the chance to thrive.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Do This Before Shiba Inu Tanks

Shiba Inu has posted extraordinary growth. But it remains highly risky. Ethereum is a cryptocurrency with many uses. Solana is an up-and-coming cryptocurrency similar to Ethereum. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) has skyrocketed in popularity over the past few months and has probably minted a few millionaires, and possibly even billionaires. That's...
STOCKS
EatThis

4 Best New Bakery Items Costco Added in 2021

It's nearly impossible to walk through Costco without noticing the sweet smells of warm, buttery pastries… compliments of the warehouse brand bakery! And while nothing beats a leisurely walk across the bakery section, the warehouse chain has managed to introduce new items to the bakery inventory throughout the year. Whether...
FOOD & DRINKS
SPY

Amazon Is Offering Major Black Friday Discounts — Shop the Best Ones Now (Updated)

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, Black Friday sales are here and this year, deals are better than ever. Throughout the weekend, you’ll see tons of flash sales and daily deals that we really don’t want to miss, with buys like hundreds...
INTERNET
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Put on Your Watch List

Both companies have two appealing things I like to see: Flawless execution and share-price appreciation. DigitalOcean is seeing dominance in its niche market, pushing out even the biggest competitors. Atlassian is seeing immense success moving to the cloud. Plenty of high-growth tech stocks have been hit hard in 2021 despite...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Under-the-Radar Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You a Fortune

Many of the companies building the metaverse are well known, but not all of them. Matterport's technology for creating digital twins could bring the physical world into the metaverse. Immersion's haptic technology could enjoy soaring demand as the metaverse becomes a reality. Metaverse millionaire has a nice ring to it,...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

5 Stocks I Expect Will Make Me Wildly Rich by Retirement

Investing in innovative companies and being patient is the key to building serious wealth in the stock market. For more than a century, there's arguably been no better investment vehicle than the stock market. Though cryptocurrencies have had their time in the spotlight over the past couple of years, it's hard to overlook the stability of a greater than 11% average annual total return, including dividends paid, in the benchmark S&P 500 since 1980.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why SoFi Stock Is a Smart Buy Right Now

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) went public in June 2021 following a SPAC merger orchestrated by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya. Since then, the stock has underperformed the broader market, and the share price has fallen 31% from its all-time high. Even so, investors shouldn't give up on SoFi just yet. In this...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's How Low Shiba Inu Could Fall

Shiba Inu has delivered historic gains in less than a year. Multiple factors, including the fear of missing out and Elon Musk's tweet have fueled life-altering gains for hodlers. History suggests SHIB tokens could plummet from their current level. You might not realize it, but Wall Street has delivered historically...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Down 40% This Month Alone, Is This SaaS Stock a Screaming Buy?

Toast provides hardware and software for restaurants. Once in the company's ecosystem, customers are very sticky. While software has enabled life-changing efficiencies in many different industries, a few have been left behind. One of those industries is restaurants -- especially smaller mom-and-pop locations. That's a problem that Toast (NYSE:TOST) aims to solve. The company provides best-in-class payment hardware, as well as many software solutions to help restaurants run efficiently.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy