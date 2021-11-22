ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $350 Right Now

By Rich Duprey, Eric Volkman, and Keith Noonan
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
  • This mobile gaming leader has untapped growth opportunities in multiple categories.
  • A solar stock is experiencing hot growth in a crucial customer segment.
  • The Great Resignation is opening new doors of opportunity for this gig economy stock.

Investing in stocks is the best vehicle for creating wealth -- better than gold, bonds, and real estate. You'll find one asset class or another outperforming stocks over various short periods of time, but those are the exceptions that prove the rule.

The long-term history of stock investing proves that if you want to accumulate large amounts of wealth, betting on business is the way to go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34QObZ_0d3sRF6000
Image source: Getty Images.

Investors could have gotten whiplash snapping to watch the stock market collapse last year, only to quickly turn around and regain all the lost ground, and then go on to set new record highs.

It took less than three months for the S&P 500 to make a dramatic recovery from the plunge it took at the start of the pandemic, completely erasing its losses. Since its low point in March 2020, the benchmark index has gained 110%. It took less than 18 months for it to double in value.

Even so, there are plenty of bargains investors can still find, and you don't even need a lot of money. Most online brokerages eliminated trading commissions and even minimum deposit requirements, meaning you can put any amount of money you have available to work right away.

If you have $350 that's ready to be invested that you won't need for at least three years -- five would be better and decades preferred -- Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) would make for perfect buys right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OLIIc_0d3sRF6000
Image source: Getty Images.

This discounted gaming publisher can provide next-level growth

Keith Noonan (Zynga): The mobile gaming space continues to have a promising long-term growth outlook, and Zynga is a leader in the category that offers promising upside. The company is also branching out to bring its games to console platforms.

Zynga's upcoming licensed Star Wars game will likely be the company's first major foray into cross-platform mobile and console releases, and looks to be the spearhead of just one of many promising growth opportunities that company is poised to tap into. Set to release next year, Star Wars: Hunters will be available on Nintendo's Switch console in addition to smartphones and tablets, and it could prove to be a significant winner for Zynga.

In addition to serving as the foray into major publishing on consoles, Hunters also looks to be the most graphically impressive game Zynga has ever released. The company's focus has traditionally been on casual games that feature relatively simplistic visuals compared to modern triple-A releases, but the upcoming title set in the galaxy far, far away shows that Zynga can produce games that rival the visuals seen in other mobile mega hits including Fortnite and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

Thanks to a massive acquisitions push over the last decade, Zynga has come a long way since the days when FarmVille was all the rage on Meta Platforms' Facebook social networking service. The gaming publisher has assembled a formidable collection of game development studios, and it's on track to benefit from growing demand for interactive entertainment. The mobile gaming industry looks poised for more strong growth, and Zynga's proven ability to deliver and sustain hit properties suggests the company should be able to score wins on consoles -- as well as emerging platforms including augmented reality and the metaverse.

Down roughly 25% year to date and 40% from its 52-week high, Zynga is a bargain growth stock that could take your portfolio to the next level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jhyGD_0d3sRF6000
Image source: Getty Images.

Shine a ray of light on your portfolio

Eric Volkman (SunPower): On a pure share price basis, some of the top solar energy stocks are quite inexpensive these days. One I'd be loading up on with $350 in my pocket is SunPower, as it has good momentum behind it and is heading into a future that looks increasingly sunny (sorry, couldn't resist).

Let's put one foot before the other and discuss the future of the renewable energy industry. There is a strong awareness, particularly in the U.S., that the expansion of clean energy such as solar is necessary if we're going to have any chance of making our emissions less dirty.

That's why renewable energy tax credits are a key feature in the ambitious Build Back Better (BBB) Act currently being debated in Congress. Given that lawmakers were able to squeeze the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act through that combative body and get it signed into law, the prospects for BBB look rather good at the moment.

It's not only top-down moves like this driving demand, however. That awareness of the need for more sustainable energy sources has filtered down into the mainstream. Witness the strong growth enjoyed by SunPower in its residential segment, as opposed to its laggard commercial and industrial solutions (CIS) segment.

In terms of both total installed power (up 35% year over year to 92 megawatts) and, especially, revenue (52% higher at $260 million), SunPower's residential business really powered ahead in its recently reported third quarter. That helped the company swing into the light with a nearly $10 million profit for the period, against a $6.5 million loss in the year-ago quarter.

CIS is a drag on the business. Realizing this, it is currently "exploring strategic alternatives" -- basically, it's trying to unload the unit to an outside buyer.

Meanwhile, SunPower is doubling down on its hotly growing segment. In October it acquired residential specialist Blue Raven Solar in an all-cash deal for up to $165 million. According to SunPower, Blue Raven has posted a 93% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since setting up shop in 2014; better, nearly all of its sales occur in 14 U.S. states where SunPower collectively had a very light presence.

While SunPower stock is pricy on a forward P/E basis, both management and analysts are expecting notable growth. Collectively, the latter are modeling a per-share net profit of $0.25 for the entirety of 2021, a dramatic improvement from 2020's $0.07 loss. And for 2022, they believe that profitability will nearly double to $0.46, on the back of a 23% improvement in revenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HtQEJ_0d3sRF6000
Image source: Getty Images.

The market is misplacing this gig economy stock

Rich Duprey (Fiverr International): The wisdom of crowds says large groups of people are smarter than individuals, which dovetails nicely with the efficient markets theory that says all the known information about a company is priced into its stock. You can't hope to beat the market, so buy index funds instead. Fiverr International, though, is ready to prove both camps wrong.

The "wisdom" the market is expressing is the freelance platform will suffer at the hands of the reopened economy. While Fiverr soared during the pandemic as people relied upon the gig and sharing economy to survive after businesses locked down, workers returning to the office will undermine the freelance movement and momentum. Fiverr's stock is down 8% since the company reported earnings, but off 16% in the last week. I think the market crowd is wrong.

While the freelance site did post wider losses than last year, revenue expanded 42% in the third quarter as repeat buyers, or those who joined Fiverr over a year ago, contributed to 58% of revenue, and high-value buyers now represent 62% of marketplace revenue, up from 53% last year.

Fiverr is increasingly seen as an important platform for finding talent and worth returning to again and again.

That's not something that's going to stop. You may have heard about the so-called Great Resignation, or the large numbers of people who quit their jobs during the pandemic, but it's still continuing today. Businesses are finding it very difficult to fill positions, even for greatly elevated pay rates.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says 4.7 million Americans quit their private-sector jobs in September, up from 4.6 million in August and 4.4 million in July. At the same time, the number of private sector job openings stood at 7.1 million, down slightly from the 7.2 million in August, but well above the 4.2 million a year ago.

People are striking out on their own, using the strength of the rising gig economy, and that suggests Fiverr is well positioned to capitalize on it. Wall Street forecasts revenue will grow 35% annually through 2023, and analysts have set a $226 consensus price target on the freelance platform's stock, indicating 39% upside potential over the next year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $1,000 Right Now

If you held a $1,000 position in Microsoft stock 10 years ago, your stake would be worth more than $17,000 based on the company's dividend-adjusted return. A $1,000 investment in Amazon held across the last decade would have yielded even better results and now be worth roughly $19,000. Time can be an investor's greatest advantage in the market, and even big-name companies that are already well-established can deliver explosive returns when given the chance to thrive.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

5 Stocks I Expect Will Make Me Wildly Rich by Retirement

Investing in innovative companies and being patient is the key to building serious wealth in the stock market. For more than a century, there's arguably been no better investment vehicle than the stock market. Though cryptocurrencies have had their time in the spotlight over the past couple of years, it's hard to overlook the stability of a greater than 11% average annual total return, including dividends paid, in the benchmark S&P 500 since 1980.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Put on Your Watch List

Both companies have two appealing things I like to see: Flawless execution and share-price appreciation. DigitalOcean is seeing dominance in its niche market, pushing out even the biggest competitors. Atlassian is seeing immense success moving to the cloud. Plenty of high-growth tech stocks have been hit hard in 2021 despite...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 High-Growth Stocks That Could Become Unstoppable

Chewy and Twilio have delivered impressive growth this year, but their stocks have taken a beating. Chewy's strong share in the online pet products market suggests it can deliver multi-year growth. Twilio is benefiting from the shift to cloud-based contact centers, and is expected to clock robust revenue growth in...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Renewable Energy Industry#Znga#Fiverr International#Fvrr
The Motley Fool

Down 40% This Month Alone, Is This SaaS Stock a Screaming Buy?

Toast provides hardware and software for restaurants. Once in the company's ecosystem, customers are very sticky. While software has enabled life-changing efficiencies in many different industries, a few have been left behind. One of those industries is restaurants -- especially smaller mom-and-pop locations. That's a problem that Toast (NYSE:TOST) aims to solve. The company provides best-in-class payment hardware, as well as many software solutions to help restaurants run efficiently.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Explosive Growth Stock That's Quietly Up 200% in the Past Year

This is a SaaS company providing a must-have tool. Growth has been through the roof. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model has become dominant over the past five years. It has made life easier for companies and employees, and produced enormous wealth for shareholders. Nowhere is that more obvious than in the results of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), which provides accounts payable and receivable tools that are crucial for small and medium-size businesses. The stock is up a remarkable 200% over the past year, and 750% since going public just two years ago.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Market Overreactions I Bought Last Week

This Fool initiated a position in Dick's Sporting Goods, a sporting gear retailer growing faster than its single-digit P/E ratio. He also added to his Genius Sports position. The stock has fallen 61% since peaking in May. Both stocks moved lower after reported quarterly results last week. The numbers weren't...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Nintendo
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

An identity management specialist helps its clients to control access privileges. An online payments portal connects merchants and customers. Both of these businesses have identifiable catalysts, strong franchises, and a long track record of growth. A top aim of investing is to grow your wealth over time to enjoy a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Buys for 2022

Pfizer and JPMorgan have outperformed the S&P 500 this year and 2022 could be more of the same. Pfizer's expecting another big year for its COVID-19 vaccine. JPMorgan will be among the big winners from an increase in interest rates. There are two things that look to be near certainties...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Here's 1 Great Growth Stock That No One Is Talking About

Kinsale Capital is an insurer that writes policies for underserved markets. The company excels at writing highly profitable insurance policies. The current environment for insurers should serve as a tailwind for Kinsale's business. Investors can find stellar growth stocks in any industry if they know where to look. Some of...
KINSALE, VA
The Motley Fool

3 Best Biopharma Stocks to Buy During This Industrywide Fire Sale

Biopharma stocks have crashed in 2021. Affimed, Amgen, and Bristol Myers Squibb all sport extremely attractive valuations relative to their long-term outlook. Biopharmaceutical stocks are slated to end the year on a sour note. Apart from top COVID-19 vaccine players like Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax, investors have shown little to no interest in owning these growth-oriented equities in 2021. As proof, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has lost a monstrous 17% of its value this year. This industrywide sell-off has also picked up momentum during the waning days of Nov., with an eye-popping 358 biopharma stocks falling by more than 10% during just the past three weeks.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

Twilio Stock: Bull vs. Bear

The software developer-oriented cloud communications stock is expanding its reach with acquisitions. Growth in its primary objective for enhancing consumer engagement is slowing. In-app communications specialist Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) helps developers interact with users without leaving an application, facilitating embedded features like text messaging, voice, and video. Even those with little...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Ways You Can Beat Warren Buffett in the Stock Market

Buffett has to hold a lot of cash and high quality bonds because he runs an insurance company. Buffett finds it difficult to invest in smaller companies because they don't really move the needle for his business. Buffett can't easily take advantage of short-term market disruptions. Warren Buffett is one...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You Rich

Unity provides the digital tools developers will need to create the metaverse. Zoom is making meetings in the metaverse possible. Zynga continues to expand its gaming and advertising audiences. The technology powering virtual reality (VR) experiences has significantly improved in recent years. VR headsets aren't just available for hardcore gamers...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Is Pure Storage Stock a Buy?

Pure Storage's Q3 numbers beat Wall Street's expectations. It provided an upbeat forecast for the fourth quarter and full year. Its stock still looks cheap relative to its growth potential. Pure Storage's (NYSE:PSTG) stock price soared 13% to an all-time high on Nov. 24 after the data storage company posted...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

Stocks fell hard last week as both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) shed more than 2%. Indexes are still having an above-average year, though, with gains of 14% for the Dow and 22% for the S&P so far in 2021. Earnings season powers on...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Wall Street Just Gave Investors a Buying Opportunity for This Stock

Crowdstrike offers a complete cybersecurity software package. The company is growing its customer count quickly. The competition is struggling to catch up. Wall Street analysts set stock price targets and provide detailed insights on companies. However, their views are often short-sighted, capped by what they can put into their models. As a result, they can struggle analyzing growth-oriented companies.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy