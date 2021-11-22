ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readers respond: Lloyd Center owners hastened demise

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
The Nov. 14 opinion piece by Carl Abbott, “Lloyd Center was a mall for a different moment” was insightful and informative, but he concludes it was doomed to fail with the advent of online shopping. After the...

The Oregonian

Readers respond: A more practical approach to homelessness

The Nov. 21 opinion piece “Compassion for homeless means action, not neglect” was interesting. Homelessness is obviously a major problem, and compassion for the people who are homeless is warranted. The authors’ proposed solution is to provide shelter, housing, food, showers, bathrooms, medical services, counseling, medications and social service workers to them. Although well-intentioned, if implemented fully that would probably increase the number of homeless because there are many working individuals and families who struggle to provide that complete suite of benefits and may choose to become homeless to access them all. We have to come up with more practical solutions, such as increasing the capacity of our mental health and drug rehabilitation facilities so that the majority of the homeless would be off the street and receiving treatment. The existing infrastructure could then be directed to the minority who are on the street because of evictions, temporary job loss or some sudden traumatic event and help get them back on their feet.
BEAVERTON, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: People for Portland deserves support

It is deeply ironic that the authors of the Nov. 17 op-ed “We won’t surrender our city to People for Portland’s bleak vision” ask People for Portland’s donors to defend why they’re “bankrolling a campaign that brands our beautiful, resilient city as dirty and dangerous.” Portland has become neither beautiful nor resilient. It is dirty and dangerous. And we finally have a group representing the voices of the majority of Portlanders who simply want our elected officials to take urgent action on the crisis of homelessness and crime in our city.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Wyden should focus on I-205 toll

I find it curious that Sen. Ron Wyden would cite equity concerns while calling on the Mt. Bachelor resort to scrap its new “Fast Tracks” program, which would allow skiers to pay extra each day to avoid long lines at the lifts (“Sen. Ron Wyden, skiers concerned about new Mt. Bachelor fast pass,” Oct. 13). A more telling measure of concern for ordinary citizens would be for him to oppose the pending tolls on Interstate 205. How is the idea of allowing only people who can afford to pay extra to use the only viable route across the Willamette River at Oregon City not a more pressing issue for Oregonians? How is forcing drivers onto surface roads and lesser-capacity routes such as the Sellwood Bridge, the old Oregon City bridge, and U.S. 99E through Canby not going to cause massive gridlock? ODOT says money is needed to improve I-205, but please find another way to pay for it. Maybe our U.S. senator could help?
OREGON CITY, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Tokenism in the arts

Arianna Avena’s Nov. 10 commentary “A Frida-centric arts season isn’t real representation for Latinos”) performed a public service. It is an argument that tokenism is not the path to inclusion in the arts. The “proof” is the same as the ancient Greek Zeno’s “proof” that mighty Achilles could never beat a tortoise in a race: First Achilles must go halfway to the tortoise, then halfway again, ad infinitum. And the tortoise is moving, albeit slowly. Therefore, Achilles can never catch the tortoise. Similarly, one token – this year, Frida Kahlo – just as Ms. Avena says, goes only so far. Why only a Mexican woman; why not an Argentine man, too? After the Argentine, how about a Chilean bisexual? Etcetera. Possible micro-identity tokens stretch toward infinity, they are moving targets, and there are never enough to satisfy everyone.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Opinion: Lloyd Center was a mall for a different moment

Abbott is emeritus professor of urban studies and planning at Portland State University and the author of “Portland in Three Centuries: The Place and the People” from Oregon State University Press. In a warm morning drizzle on Aug. 1, 1960, Portland Mayor Terry Schrunk snipped a 100-foot ribbon to open...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Booster information is lacking

I have been very frustrated trying to get information on the Moderna booster vaccine in Oregon. Since it was approved, I checked many times with pharmacies and doctor’s offices around my neighborhood, unsuccessfully. I am 77 years old and was anxious to receive the booster, since my last vaccination for COVID-19 was in March. When the Pfizer booster became available, it was everywhere in the news, and many of my friends and neighbors had no problems finding it. Not so with the Moderna booster. I called the Oregon Health Authority, which connects you to 211, where I left several messages, not ever receiving a call back. After many unsuccessful tries at emails, I finally received an answer as to where in Oregon this vaccine was available. I was given choices in parts of Washington County (where I live) and Clackamas County. I first contacted OHSU in Hillsboro, where I was told they have the vaccine booster available but are giving it only once a week on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and no appointments are available until mid-December. I then contacted the Fred Meyer pharmacy in Hillsboro and was finally able to succeed in making an appointment for Nov. 19. There must be a better way to inform the public about when and where these vaccines are available.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KATU.com

Kids ice skate at Portland's Lloyd Center with the Grinch

PORTLAND, Ore. — Someone's heart must have grown three sizes this weekend because the Grinch was spotted ice skating with children in Portland. The skate was held at the Lloyd Center ice rink Saturday afternoon. Despite his famously grouchy demeanor, the Grinch brought a lot of smiles to the youngsters on the ice.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Tribes’ Objections to Dutch Bros.’ Horse Racing Gamble

This month, WW reported on the objections of Oregon’s nine Indigenous tribes to a proposal by Dutch Bros. Coffee founder Travis Boersma to install 225 betting terminals at a horse track in Grants Pass (“Dutch Colonialism,” Nov. 10, 2021). Oregon has historically protected the tribes’ exclusive claim to casinos. Gov. Kate Brown had stood by as the proposal for terminals at the Flying Lark moved forward. After WW raised questions, Brown gently urged the Oregon Racing Commission to delay approval of the machines. Here’s what our readers had to say.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Families gather for Lloyd Center Christmas tree lighting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Christmas tree was lit at the Lloyd Center this weekend for what could be the last time. The tree stands tall on the mall's ice skating rink. The annual tree lighting ceremony was introduced by ice skaters and some very special guests -- Santa and Mrs. Claus.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Praise for vaccine clinic

I am outraged at The Oregonian/OregonLive’s spin on the efforts by Dr. Maureen Mays to help vaccinate as many of our children as possible (“How an elite private school vaccinated 70% of its young students as families elsewhere struggled to find COVID shots” (Nov. 14). She should be applauded for her efforts. Her first offers to run a vaccination clinic were to the Portland Public School District and Beaverton School District, which both turned her down. She offered to run the clinic at Catlin Gabel, which eagerly accepted her offer. She had 400 doses available; the school thought that was not quite enough to make a public website announcement about a shot clinic. And 40% of the doses went to children who were not associated with Catlin Gabel but came from other school districts. Without the efforts of Dr. Mays, we would have 400 fewer children vaccinated. This is not about race or equity. Perhaps the headline should have read “Proactive doctor goes the extra mile to help vaccinate kids.” You can put a positive or negative spin on so many things. Why not frame this as a really wonderful thing that happened only because one doctor cared? That’s a story I’d rather read.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Opinion: Grand Ronde’s ancestral hunting and fishing rights should be restored

Kennedy is a member of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and chairwoman of the Tribal Council. Not long ago, I took my youngest grandson to visit part of our ancient homelands in the Willamette Valley. As we walked along the Willamette River just outside of Portland, it was easy to imagine the bustling villages that were once home to our ancestors from the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde. Sadly, those villages were destroyed by western expansion. But looking out over these sacred lands, I told him, “Our hunting and fishing here once supported our people. It fed us physically and spiritually. It’s part of our history, our identity, and our way of life that we’re striving to recover.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

For Portland Ghostbusters charity cosplay group, busting feels good

One of the bylaw rules of the Portland Ghostbusters – and it’s amazing this needs to be said – is that members don’t actually trap ghosts. “We don’t do paranormal investigation,” said the group’s co-founder, James Nelson. “We have actually gotten messages from people who say, ‘My house is haunted, I need somebody to come check it out.’ I know people who do paranormal research, so I forward those along to them, but we’re just a cosplay group, we’re not actually going to come out and bust ghosts.”
PORTLAND, OR
KING-5

White Center business owners could get boost from King County funds

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — Businesses in White Center that were impacted by fires earlier this year could get additional help after King County Council set aside $2 million for economic recovery in the area as part of its $672 million supplemental budget. King County Councilmember Joe McDermott says he proposed...
WHITE CENTER, WA
