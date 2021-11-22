ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2005 Porsche Carrera GT Boasts Crazy Powerhouse And Style

 6 days ago
This ultra-rare Porsche is looking for a new track to dominate and amazing, are you up to the challenge?

Porsche is one of Germany's most popular brands for its incredible ability to produce cars with a strong emphasis on performance. Although the manufacturer has made some fantastic machines in recent years, today, the focus will be on a vehicle from over 16 years ago. This future classic Porsche has already made a name for itself as a potent supercar with a ridiculous amount of fun fast driving to offer the next owner of this beautiful machine. With just 644 cars of this specification being sold in the US, it also guarantees a high-value investment for anyone looking to have some fun with it and eventually have it pay for itself.

The vehicle in question is a pristine 2005 Porsche Carrera GT finished in sleek Basalt Black Metallic paint. That color works exceptionally well on this beautiful, low-slung, powerful supercar. Sitting between the axles is a glorious 5.7-liter V10 engine that produces 600 horsepower. That power is sent through a six-speed manual transmission which makes driving this car a blast. Of course, that fantastic power figure is for more than looks as it helps the vehicle achieve a top speed of 205 mph. If acceleration is more intriguing to you, then you're in luck because this car's 0-60 is just 3.9 seconds.

While performance is certainly a big piece of this car's general personality, the interior and exterior have been designed to give the driver as much comfort as possible while still retaining the aggressive style and craftsmanship. This comes in the form of a set of leather racing-inspired bucket seats, which help keep you in one piece as the car takes on tight corners and hard acceleration. Finally, there is the shift knob which appears to be a handmade wooden ball that has been carefully carved to match the menacing stance and attitude of this vehicle.

When buying or selling a world class enthusiast vehicle, having access to the right audience is critical. PCARMARKET has attracted a global community of collectors, race car drivers, and enthusiasts who share a common passion. As a result, PCARMARKET has become one of the fastest growing automotive auction marketplaces in the world. In addition to buying and selling cars, parts, and memorabilia, members gain access to current market data as well as entertaining and informative original streaming content.

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it's special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we're covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

