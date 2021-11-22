ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Madison woman arrested on fourth OWI charge

By Gazette staff
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago
MILTON

A Madison woman was arrested Sunday night on a fourth-offense operating-while-intoxicated charge, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies were dispatched to a welfare check at 10:44 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, near Bingham and Henke roads in the town of Harmony.

Philomena A. Martin, 29, of Madison, and another person were seen on the side of the road trying to walk to Milton. Both appeared intoxicated and were walking north from a crashed 2012 Chevrolet Traverse, according to the release.

Deputies identified Martin as the driver of the Chevrolet. She displayed signs of impairment and was arrested on a charge of fourth-offense OWI.

Martin is currently being held at Rock County Jail.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Janesville Gazette

Janesville, WI
