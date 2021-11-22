ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Amazing Gift Ideas for Her From Saks OFF 5TH

By Us Weekly Staff
 6 days ago
Girls run the world! Whether you’re shopping for your daughter, your BFF, or treating yourself (we stan!), you’ll find our absolute fave holiday gifts from Saks OFF 5TH below. Saks OFF 5TH inventory sells out super quickly, so if you see the perfect gift at the right price, snag it before it’s gone. The most stylish gals deserve the best — and you deserve to get it for less!

Time Is On Her Side

With a stylish leather strap and gold-tone stainless steel case, this elegant Versus by Versace watch is a *must-have* for your super chic aunt or mom. Sorry, we don’t make the rules! Don’t let time run out on this one. Shop now from Saks OFF 5TH!

The Ultimate It Bag

We promise: This sophisticated leather Valentino by Mario Valentino shoulder bag will be the classiest addition to your sister’s closet (which means you get to borrow it!). Get it now from Saks OFF 5TH!

Shine Bright Like A Diamond

Delicate and dainty, this fashionable sterling silver diamond necklace is everything. This gift will totally impress your MIL with your amazing taste! Buy it now from Saks OFF 5TH – before its gone.

Listen To Your Heart

Your daughter will love this gorgeous sterling silver and diamond heart bracelet, and you’ll love the affordable price tag. Talk about heart eyes! This one will not last so, shop now from Saks OFF 5TH!

Well-Suited And Suede-Booted

These boots though!! These suede stunners from Stuart Weitzman are made for walking — and gifting to your BFF! Shop them from Saks OFF 5TH before they sell out, starting at $299.99!

