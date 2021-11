The popular ones in the European Parliament already have a candidate to preside over the European Parliament: Roberta Metsola, The three MEPs who had presented their candidacy were an Austrian, a Dutch and a Maltese: Othmar Karas, from the ruling party in Austria and, according to European Parliament sources , with aspirations to be president of his country in July 2022; the Dutch Esther de Lange, from the CDA, the party led by the Dutch Finance Minister who appears in the Pandora papers and which attacked the economies of the south during the pandemic; and the Maltese Roberta Metsola, the winner of the internal vote of the European PP.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO