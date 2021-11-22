Remember Elon Musk's 2018 Prediction About Tesla's Market Cap? – InsideEVs

As of my writing this, Tesla's "Technoking" (Elon Musk) is about halfway done with selling 10% of his Tesla stake. He's on pace to finish selling in a couple of weeks. Tesla Inc. (TSLA) stock has skyrocketed over the last two years, vaulting founder Elon Musk into his current position as the richest man in the world (although depending on how you count political figures like Vladimir Putin or various royalty like the Saudi Royal Family, Musk has strong competition). Elon Musk no longer takes any salary from Tesla – instead, he's compensated via stock options. Musk has a ton of vested stock options giving him the right to buy Tesla for about $6 per share that are set to expire in 2022, so he's required to exercise the options or he'll lose his money. Exercising options, in turn, triggers taxes to the Federal government and probably to California, Musk's former home state. My guess is Musk's tax rate on the options he exercises is about 50% all-in.

