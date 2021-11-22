ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Remember Elon Musk's 2018 Prediction About Tesla's Market Cap? – InsideEVs

 7 days ago

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company’s perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and...

Elon Musk Spills The Beans On SpaceX’s $100 Billion Market Value

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation's (SpaceX) chief executive officer Mr. Elon Musk has confirmed that his astronautic launch services provider is worth $100 billion in market capitalization. Reports of the valuation first surfaced last month, marking a significant increase in just a handful of months after SpaceX completed its latest funding round which saw it raise more than a billion dollars in funding. The valuation is driven in large by the company's internet subsidiary SpaceX, LLC, which is behind the mega small satellite constellation internet service Starlink.
Tesla's Elon Musk responds to General Motors 'leading' in EVs

While most of us are simply focused on the electric vehicles themselves, it's hard to escape from the surrounding topics, especially as the EV market expands and changes the paradigm. It's actually getting hilarious. Earlier this month, GM's CEO Mary Barra was asked about EVs and said that General Motors...
Tesla’s Elon Musk calls for an end to TSLA’s end-of-quarter vehicle delivery blitzes

Over the years, it has practically become a tradition for Tesla to engage in a massive “end-of-quarter push” that involves the company working double time in an effort to deliver as many vehicles to as many customers as possible. This, at least according to CEO Elon Musk, must change, as Tesla must come up with a way to reduce the size of its delivery wave in the final weeks of a quarter. By doing so, the company could save on costs, and employees would be saved from burnout.
Musk says he will provide update on Tesla Cybertruck in earnings call

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) top boss Elon Musk said on Monday he would provide an update on the electric carmaker's much-anticipated Cybertruck in the upcoming earnings call, while signaling that supply chain issues still remained a challenge. "Oh man, this year has been such a supply chain...
Elon Musk’s mother mocks Biden, Harris and Buttigieg for ignoring Tesla in electric car push

Trolling the Biden administration has become a Musk family affair.Maye Musk, son Elon Musk and his sister Tosca Musk have been trading barbs at Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg for the past four days after the White House excluded Tesla from recent events to promote electric vehicles.Ms Musk dropped a series of laugh and zany face emojis on Twitter after the president praised General Motors and its CEO for leading the United State’s electric vehicle industry, saying the company "electrified the entire auto industry"."Biden’s speech was written 20 years ago, just before GM killed the electric car,"...
How Do Elon Musk's Share Sales Impact Tesla's Stock Outlook

As of my writing this, Tesla's "Technoking" (Elon Musk) is about halfway done with selling 10% of his Tesla stake. He's on pace to finish selling in a couple of weeks. Tesla Inc. (TSLA) stock has skyrocketed over the last two years, vaulting founder Elon Musk into his current position as the richest man in the world (although depending on how you count political figures like Vladimir Putin or various royalty like the Saudi Royal Family, Musk has strong competition). Elon Musk no longer takes any salary from Tesla – instead, he's compensated via stock options. Musk has a ton of vested stock options giving him the right to buy Tesla for about $6 per share that are set to expire in 2022, so he's required to exercise the options or he'll lose his money. Exercising options, in turn, triggers taxes to the Federal government and probably to California, Musk's former home state. My guess is Musk's tax rate on the options he exercises is about 50% all-in.
Tesla Semi: Price, release date, specs for Elon Musk’s industry EV

The Tesla Semi is almost here. First announced in 2017, the all-electric truck is the company’s first foray into non-consumer vehicles. It’s expected to cover most existing journeys currently undertaken by diesel trucks, with some welcome improvements like a central seating position and dual touchscreens. While relatively elusive since its 2017 debut, evidence suggests it could launch soon.
Binance CEO CZ Answers Elon Musk by Pulling Out Tesla's Software Glitch

The most recent Tweet from Elon Musk about Binance's inability to ensure proper withdrawals of Doge coins has started a dispute in which the exchange CEO brought up Tesla's software glitch that led to the recall of more than 12,000 vehicles. Tesla's software glitch. The problem with Tesla vehicles that...
JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon and Tesla’s Elon Musk Feud Behind the Scenes

Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon don’t get along. Mr. Musk has spurned Mr. Dimon’s JPMorgan Chase & Co. for years, turning to other banks while expanding Tesla Inc. and his broader empire. Conversations over the years between the two companies have often upset one side or the other, according to people familiar with the matter.
Why Elon Musk’s Tesla Stock Sales Are a Non-Event – Investorplace.com

Copyright © 2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201. TSLA stock is up more than 1,500% since February 2018. I moved to Halifax, Nova Scotia, from Toronto in February 2018. At the time, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was trading at $69 a share. If only I had bought a few hundred shares of TSLA stock back then. Today, I’d be lying on a beach somewhere.
