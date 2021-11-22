ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How do we feel about the mall these days?

By Karen Heller
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreetings one and all from the horizontal cathedral of American consumption, the vast labyrinth of stuff. How are things at the mall during our first vaccinated, second covid holiday season, now with the bonus agita of inflation, supply-chain trauma and employment woes?. Downright fa la la la lavish. ’Tis...

Virginia State
