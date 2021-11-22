ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nourish New York Becomes Permanent, Helping Farmers and Food Pantries

By Kathy Whyte
 6 days ago
The program that moves surplus crops from farms into New York State’s food banks is now permanent under state law. Governor Kathy Hochul Friday, November 19, signed the legislation making the Nourish New York program that addresses food insecurity while helping farmers sell their crops, a permanent...

