Chesapeake, VA

Missing Chesapeake woman last seen on October 16 found safe

By Brian Reese
 6 days ago

UPDATE: Officials say Jessica Cahill has been located and is safe.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police need help to find a missing woman who was last seen on October 16.

43-year-old Jessica Cahill is 5 foot 3 inches tall and 167 pounds. She also has a heart condition and may not be on her medication, police said in a release on Monday.

Police say she’s known to frequent hotels on Western Branch Blvd. in Chesapeake, and could also be in Suffolk.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesapeake police at 757-382-6161 or Detective Steve Weir at 757-382-6251.

