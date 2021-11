The Pittsburgh Steelers have downgraded cornerback Joe Haden to out for Sunday’s contest versus the Cincinnati Bengals. This is a tough loss for the Steelers as they are already struggling with some injuries. Pittsburgh is also in third place of the AFC North and a half a game behind the Bengals. The Steelers are hoping that they can come away with a win and move to second place in the AFC North behind the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO